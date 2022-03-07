Who is Ivan Kuliak, the controversial Russian athlete who stood on the podium with the “Z” of Russian tanks in Ukraine

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak stood on the podium with a letter “Z” on his chest



the russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak became the focus of the international media for a controversial initiative. Pictures of him went viral when she shocked the planet with the symbol “Z” on his chest, which represents the invasion of Ukraine of your country’s forces. The 20-year-old was third in the parallel bars discipline of the series of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup what do you do in Doha where he improvised said lyrics in his clothing on the podium.

The controversial athlete was born on February 28, 2002 and when he was four years old he began to practice sports in Kaluga, when his mother enrolled him in gym class. He was educated and trained in a Smolensk University of Sport and his idols are the Russian Olympic medalist Nikita Nagornyy and Artur Dalaloyancurrently suspended due to the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In the series of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup that takes place in Qatar, Kuliak He was third and on the podium he showed a reprehensible attitude: he did not greet and ignored the winner, who coincidentally is Ukrainian, Illia Kovtun. The gesture of the Russian gymnast impacted and generated a lot of controversy.

Kuliak did not greet or touch the winning Ukrainian

During his training he studied at the Smolensk State Sports University. On 2019 won the gold medal in the individual general test of the junior championship that developed in Russia. He also got the silver medal in the complete individual event, a bronze medal on floor and rings and a silver medal as part of the Russian team. At the senior level she started competing in 2020 and won 12 medals: 1 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze.

in 2021 Ivan Kuliak He received the award Master of Sport from Russian Federation. According to the Spanish newspaper Brand, does not hide his affinity for army in their social networksin which he even published a photo with a t-shirt, sweatshirt and a military bag. And his favorite sports are football and ice hockey.

A few months ago he completed military service in which Russian gymnasts receive political indoctrination, a measure imposed by the president of the Russian Artistic Gymnastics Federation, Andrey Kostin, who is also the president of VTB Bank, one of those affected by international sanctions on Russian banks. He is a great follower of Putin’s thoughts and one of his trusted men, he did not hesitate to pressure athletes (under threat of expulsion) to position themselves politically in all competitions.

Ivan Kuliak doing hoops (sportgymrus.ru)

The reference you used Kuliak it is to the letter that Russian tanks and other military vehicles are carried over Ukrainian territory. “It is the mark that distinguishes the vehicles of the invaders so as not to confuse them with the Ukrainian ones that are of the same origin and, therefore, exactly the same”detailed the specialist Gustavo Sierra in his column in Infobae.

But Kuliak is not the only one who showed the mentioned symbol. the spanish medium The sixthreported that on her social networks the former gymnast Svetlana Khorkina, 43, who has the rank of colonel in the Russian army, also expressed himself. “Campaign of all those who are not ashamed of being Russians,” the military woman, married to a general, shared in the message.

The commented image of Kuliak with the “Z” on his chest was produced because the International Gymnastics Federation prohibited Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under its flag as of March 7, so this World Cup in Doha was the last for them.

