Who is Jamie Laing? Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant returns

Jamie Laing is on target up the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, attracting extra optimistic feedback for his American Clean to Frank Sinatra’s Night time and Day.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Made in Chelsea star has already made it a lot additional within the competitors than final yr. In 2019 he was compelled to drag out of the competitors after injuring himself within the first-ever group quantity; he was changed by Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who went on win with Oti Mabuse.

Since returning to the competitors as a part of the 2020 line-up, Laing has managed to attain a 14 (for his Cha Cha Cha) and a 17 (for his American Clean). This time round, Jamie is partnered with Karen Hauer.

The TV star has had two probabilities to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges, because the week one scores and week two outcomes have been mixed. And the general public will quickly get to vote for his or her favorite forward of Strictly 2020’s first elimination throughout the Sunday night time outcomes present.

Right here’s all the things you have to find out about Jamie – one of many contestants on this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is Jamie Laing?

Age: 31

Instagram: @jamielaing

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Job: Actuality TV star

Partnered with: Karen Hauer

Jamie is greatest identified for showing on E4’s Made In Chelsea and being the inheritor to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune.

In 2011, he joined the truth TV present, which follows the lives of younger, prosperous people in West London and South West areas of Belgravia, Chelsea, King’s Highway and Knightsbridge, in addition to their travels to different areas all over the world.

Strictly received’t be Laing’s first TV look apart from MIC.

In addition to that includes on the truth collection, he’s additionally appeared on – deep breath – First Dates, Celeb Juice, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, This Morning, CelebAbility, Hollyoaks, Celeb Bake Off, Celeb Hunted, The Crystal Maze and Love Island: Aftersun.

So, he must be nicely ready to have all of the digital camera lenses on him, as he Cha Chas his means across the Ballroom.

Laing is additionally the founding father of confectionary firm Sweet Kittens.

Jamie Laing’s Strictly journey up to now

Scoreboard

Week one: Cha cha (4 + 5 + 5) = 14

Week two: American Clean (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

Jamie is decided to win the Glitterball this yr. Chatting with RadioTimes.com, he mentioned: ““So the diplomatic reply is, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t thoughts’ however I actually wish to win!” he admitted. “I believe as a lot because it’s a beautiful present to be part of and also you get to bounce on a regular basis and be taught a brand new expertise, I’m very aggressive and I’m certain loads of the opposite contestants are too, and also you wish to win it!”

He’ll must work further laborious in Week Two, as he’s at present on the backside finish of the leaderboard with 14 factors.

Different contestants faired loads higher than him, with YouTube star HRVY topping the leaderboard with 25 factors and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith proper behind him with 24 factors.

Jamie has been warned about how Strictly Come Dancing is by earlier contestants, who’ve instructed him: “In case you suppose it’s laborious, belief me, you haven’t any thought how laborious!”

Jamie’s Strictly signing was revealed on This Morning again in September.

“Right here we go once more, hopefully this time I can final lengthy sufficient so my mum can see me dance,” he mentioned on the time.

“The rationale I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud however all I did final yr was make her much more disillusioned. Let’s change that this yr, can’t wait!!”

It comes after his firm Sweet Kittens revealed he’d be making an announcement on the present.

“Tune into @thismorning as we speak as a result of our very personal @JamieLaing_UK has an announcement. It’s not an album. That is all.” the publish learn.

Final yr, Jamie revealed that he has slightly dancing expertise forward of the 2019 collection.

Telling viewers he’s obtained “slightly little bit of rhythm,” Laing revealed he had taken a recent dance course whereas finding out on the College of Leeds.

Sadly he was compelled to drag out final yr, after injuring his knee.

Following the information, Laing mentioned: “I’m completely devastated that I’m unable to proceed within the competitors, I used to be so excited to hit the dance flooring! I wish to want the stunning {couples} all the perfect and hope they get pleasure from their time on the present to the fullest.”