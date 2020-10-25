Who is Jamie Laing? Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant returns

After having to tug out of final yr as a consequence of a leg damage, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing is again for one more spherical of Strictly Come Dancing.

This yr, the fact TV star is hoping to win the glitterball after his substitute Kelvin Fletcher gained the present final yr with Oti Mabuse.

Jamie hoped to be partnered with Mabuse once more this yr, nevertheless, it was revealed on the launch present on October seventeenth that he’d be dancing with Karen Hauer as an alternative.

Strictly have launched the songs and dances for week one, and the pair might be doing the cha cha to Suppose About Issues by Daði Freyr.

Jamie has been warned by earlier contestants, who’ve advised him he has “no thought” what he’s signing up for.

He’s up towards The Wished’s Max George, actress Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell and Nicola Adams, who’re simply a number of the contestants on this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Right here’s every little thing it’s good to learn about Jamie.

Who is Jamie Laing?

Age: 31

Instagram: @jamielaing

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Job: Actuality TV star

Partnered with: Karen Hauer

Jamie is finest identified for showing on E4’s Made In Chelsea and being the inheritor to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune.

In 2011, he joined the fact TV present, which follows the lives of younger, prosperous people in West London and South West areas of Belgravia, Chelsea, King’s Highway and Knightsbridge, in addition to their travels to different areas around the globe.

Strictly gained’t be Laing’s first TV look aside from MIC.

In addition to that includes on the fact collection, he’s additionally appeared on – deep breath – First Dates, Celeb Juice, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, This Morning, CelebAbility, Hollyoaks, Celeb Bake Off, Celeb Hunted, The Crystal Maze and Love Island: Aftersun.

So, he ought to be nicely ready to have all of the digicam lenses on him, as he Cha Chas his manner across the Ballroom.

Laing is additionally the founding father of confectionary firm Sweet Kittens.

What has Jamie mentioned about Strictly?

Jamie’s Strictly signing was revealed on This Morning.

“Right here we go once more, hopefully this time I can final lengthy sufficient so my mum can see me dance,” he mentioned.

“The explanation I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud however all I did final yr was make her much more disenchanted. Let’s change that this yr, can’t wait!!”

It comes after his firm Sweet Kittens revealed he’d be making an announcement on the present.

“Tune into @thismorning in the present day as a result of our very personal @JamieLaing_UK has an announcement. It’s not an album. That is all.” the publish learn.

Final yr, Jamie revealed that he has a little bit dancing expertise forward of the 2019 collection.

Telling viewers he’s bought “a little bit little bit of rhythm,” Laing revealed he had taken a recent dance course whereas finding out on the College of Leeds.

Sadly he was pressured to tug out final yr, after injuring his knee.

Following the information, Laing mentioned: “I’m completely devastated that I’m unable to proceed within the competitors, I used to be so excited to hit the dance ground! I wish to want the beautiful {couples} all the easiest and hope they get pleasure from their time on the present to the fullest.”