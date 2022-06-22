Who is Jennifer Hermoso, the historic striker of FC Barcelona who will reinforce Pachuca

The historic scorer of the Spanish soccer team and former FC Barcelona player became the new Tuzas reinforcement in the Liga MX Femenil

The Women’s MX League, hand in hand with the Gophers from Pachuca, has taken one of the most relevant steps in its short history. This Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the Bella Airosa women’s team confirmed the arrival of Jennifer Hermoso to his squad, a striker from Madrid who has one of the most important records in the history of FC Barcelona. Even, due to the spectacular nature of the movement, David Faitelson praised his addition.

Moments after the news was announced, through his Twitter account @Faitelson_ESPNthe journalist revealed that “Jennifer Hermoso is the true ‘bombshell’ of the Mexican soccer summer. The former Barcelona arrives at Tuzos Femenil. Great hire.”

Its incorporation has great arguments to be one of the most important in the history of women’s soccer in the country. With 32 years, beautiful fonts It has some of the most important records in Spanish football, both at club level and with the national team. Even with 174 goalshas the privilege of being the top scorer in the history of FC Barcelona Women.

No one in the Spanish women’s team has scored more goals than her (Photo: Getty Images)

At the age of 12, he made his way into the lower teams of the Atletico Madrid. From the 2004 season until 2010 he wore the mattresses shirt and, although he was unable to win the crown or obtain a collective title, he began to demonstrate his goalscoring skills and the ability to open up spaces in the attacking front. with his performance attracted the gaze of Rayo Vallecano.

At that time, the Women’s team from the Vallecas neighborhood enjoyed a wide presence by dominating the league by three consecutive seasons. In that sense, Hermoso arrived at one of the best squads for the 2010-11 season, where he was able win their first league trophy. After three seasons with Rayo, he had a fleeting six-month stint with Sweden’s Tyreso, but in the second half of the 2013 He came to the team with which he achieved glory.

At that time, FC Barcelona signed the player who would manage to break the unbeaten record set by Sonia Bermúdez for the first time. In her first stage with the Catalans, from 2013 a 2017, achievement win his first two Pichichi Trophiesas well as a couple of Spanish Leagues and the same number of Copas de la Reina.

The number 10 is the top scorer in the history of FC Barcelona Women (Photo: Getty Images)

Turned into a player of the time, she established her next destination in the Paris Saint-Germainfrom France, a team in which she stayed for a season, but where she became a fundamental player for the conquest of the French Cup trophy. In the season 2018-19 returned to Spain to defend the jersey of the team with which he debuted.

In its second stage with Atleti kept up his shocking step, because in addition to collecting his third trophy Pichichi lifted the Spanish League trophy. A year later he had another opportunity with Barça, where in addition to setting the scoring record, he won a top scorer trophy plus, three leagues of Spaina couple of Copas de la Reina, a Spanish Super Cup, as well as a European Champions League.

Jennifer Hermoso has won the Pichichi trophy four times (Photo: Getty Images)

As a member of the Spanish selection has played two World Cups and, in addition, has the highest scoring record throughout the history of their national team.

With said presentation poster, various clubs of Liga MX such as America, Tigres and Rayadas sought their services. However, the Gophers became the team that will be able to show off one of the best soccer players in the world.

