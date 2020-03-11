Who is Jenny Éclair? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off contestant and comedian

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand As much as Most cancers is with us as soon as once more, right here to collectively elevate the spirits of the total nation whereas additionally elevating cash for trigger.

Certainly one of the first to don an apron this 12 months is actress and comedian Jenny Éclair, who definitely has the identify for a baking present – let’s see if she has the cooking expertise…

Right here’s all the pieces you have to find out about the comedian, author and potential Star Baker.

THE Jenny Éclair: Key Details

Age: 59

Finest identified for: Her stand-up excursions, in addition to starring in Grumpy Outdated Ladies

Twitter: @jennyeclair

My mom caught sight of me on the telly – ‘I recognised that blouse-you had been wanting gormless with a pan’ #standuptocancer #bakeoff trailer — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) March 9, 2020

Who is Jenny Éclair?

Jenny Éclair’s comedy breakthrough was as the first feminine winner of The Edinburgh Fringe Pageant’s coveted Perrier Comedy Award in 1995, and she nonetheless continues to carry out stand-up frequently to today.

Éclair had small appearing elements in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and Packet of Three in the 90s, earlier than making her identify starring in and growing BBC Two comedy Grumpy Outdated Ladies in addition to the present’s a number of spin-offs and stage excursions. She continued appearing all through the late 2000s, popping up in The Invoice, Holby Metropolis, Skins and Al Murray’s A number of Character Dysfunction.

She got here third place in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Right here! in 2010, and nonetheless seems on Unfastened Ladies sometimes after being an everyday panellist between 2011 and 2012.

Éclair is no stranger to cooking exhibits – she beforehand competed on Celebrity Masterchef and cruise competitors Battlechefs, and has additionally appeared as a contestant on all the pieces from Fame Academy to Splash! to The Chase.

When she’s not busy making visitor appearances on TV, Éclair is additionally a budding author – she has written 5 novels, a number of non-fiction books in addition to one-woman performs, together with Andy Warhol Syndrome which was tailored for BBC Radio 4.

Hey gang- good news- bought a brand new non fiction ebook out in July 2nd – hopefully useful – and hopefully humorous – very a lot written from the coronary heart pic.twitter.com/SclTv77Dli — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) February 21, 2020

Who will Jenny be competing towards?

Jenny can be competing towards fellow comedian Russell Howard, actuality star Ovie Soko and journalist Louis Theroux.

Different confirmed superstar contestants embody Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss and British tennis primary Johanna Konta.