Who is Joanne Lees? Peter Falconio’s girlfriend at the centre of Murder in the Outback documentary

Joanne Lees out of the blue discovered herself in the glare of the media highlight, after falling sufferer to a horrendous assault whereas travelling together with her boyfriend, Peter Falconio, in 2011.

The couple have been driving throughout the Australian outback in the useless of night time when one other driver inspired them to tug over. Joanne says the attacker shot Peter and tried to tied her up, however she escaped.

As four-part C4 documentary, Murder in the Outback, seems to be extra intently at the case and the investigation, this is what we learn about Joanne Lees.

Who is Joanne Lees?

Joanne Lees is a younger girl who made headlines when recounting her ordeal in the Australian outback. She had been on the journey of a lifetime with long-term boyfriend Peter Falconio, who she had met in a nightclub in 1996. The couple had already visited a number of nations together with Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Cambodia. After 5 months in Sydney, they have been planning a street journey throughout Australia.

The pair have been driving throughout the Australian outback at night time when one other driver signalled at them to tug over. When the driver bought out, he went to the again of the automotive with Falconio as if to look at the exhaust. However then, based on Lees, Falconio was shot and the stranger tried to tie her up. Fortunately Lees was capable of escape and hid in the grass for hours earlier than flagging down a passing truck, which took her to security.

What occurred to Joanne Lees after Peter Falconio’s disappearance?

Lees divided opinion in the aftermath of Bradley John Murdoch’s trial, which noticed him sentenced to life in jail.

She filmed an interview with British journalist, Martin Bashir, who questioned her on the finer particulars of the case which some individuals had points with. Lees claimed she did the interview to maintain the case in the public consciousness. She additionally wrote a guide about her life, No Turning Again, which was printed in 2006.

In an interview to mark the 10th anniversary of Falconio’s disappearance, Lees stated she had studied sociology at Sheffield College in the years after the assault, and had labored each as a journey agent and a social employee.

