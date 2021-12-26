Who is Joao Joshimar Rojas, the reinforcement that would be about to reach America

Joao Joshimar Rojas could reach America (Photos: Marcos Pin / EFE)

The set of Eagles from America preparations for the Closing 2022. Santiago Solari He has already obtained his first two hires: Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos, and now from Ecuador they affirm that the signing of Joao Rojas It could be very close to materializing and becoming the third Azulcrema incorporation.

It is necessary to emphasize that Joao Joshimar Rojas is not the same footballer who participated with the Machine from Cruz Azul and Monarcas Morelia years ago. That answered to the name of Joao Robin Rojas, today has 32 years old and currently militates in the Sao Paulo of Brazil.

Joshimar Rojas at the moment you saw the colors of the Club Sport Emelec, from Ecuador. The player could reach the box Coapa for an amount between USD 2.5 and 3 million. According to information from Transfermarkt, the South American has a cost of little more than USD 800 thousand dollars. Regularly, those who come from South America are sold to the Mexican market for a quantity higher than what their menu indicates.

The Club América midfield is dominated by Richard Sánchez, Fernando Madrigal and Mauro Lainez (Photo: Twitter / @ andremarinpuig)

Joshimar the is 24 years old and was born in El Guabo, Ecuador. With The millionaires It has been performed mainly by the two extremes, it usually faces towards the center and carries a total of 139 games, in which he has been able to perform 25 touchdowns and 24 assists.

The medium distance ball hitting is one of the main characteristics of the player, since he has been seen to score different times from outside the area and his power and placement stand out.

The position of Rojas It seems to have a place in the system used by the South American helmsman. Solari usually takes the field with a 4-2-3-1 starting lineup. So much Miguel Layún, Mauro Lainez, Salvador Reyes, Roger Martínez And till Luis Fuentes they have alternated position. Although the Ecuadorian regularly plays on the left, he could also have participation on the right and play with a changed profile, since Joao’s preferred foot is the left.

America has not only had arrivals to Coapa, but also exits. It is the case of Renato Ibarra, who left the institution bound for the Xolos from Tijuana. Sebastian Cordova left the club to reach the Tigers of Nuevo Leon, at the request of Miguel Herrera, technical director of the Felines. Too, Nicolás Castillo and Nicolás Benedetti they emigrated to Necaxa Y Mazatlan, respectively.

Diego Valdés arrived in America to reinforce the team for the Clausura 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

The Indiecito Solar will add his third championship at the command of Ame. On the two previous occasions, the Eagles fell in the semi-final of the tournament, specifically in the Closing 2021 and Opening 2021. The first of them was before the Tuzos of Pachuca in the semifinal of the championship and a tournament later they suffered a setback when they saw their faces against the Pumas of the UNAM.

The day 1 of Clausura 2022 It will take place from January 6 to 9 of the year incoming. The Camoteros of Puebla will host America in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 9:00 p.m.. The team from the Mexican capital will try to start with victory and gain confidence for the remainder of the tournament.

In the previous championship, the pupils of Solar arrived as tournament leaders after 17 days when making 35 points. From behind, only the Foxes of the Atlas were able to approach them with 29 units. In the end, Red and black they lifted the title when they beat the Esmeraldas of the Lion, while the Azulcremas They could not advance from the quarterfinal round, as they lost to Pumas.

