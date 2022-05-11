Who is Joel Díaz, the Mexican coach behind the success of Dmitry Bivol

Joel Díaz was part of Dmitry Bivol’s team (Photo: Twitter/@JoelDiazBoxing)

On the night of May 7, 2022, the Mexican boxing fans took one of the surprises largest in recent years. Saúl Álvarez fell in his attempt to win the second light heavyweight crown against Dmitry Bivol. The best pound for pound could not fully demonstrate his style thanks to the intervention of Joel Diaz, the coach who joined the corner of the native of Kyrgyzstan a few months after starting the fight for the belt of the 175 pounds.

His unsuccessful attempt to support Avni Yildirim It was not the only opportunity to face the team led by Eddy Reynoso. Joel Díaz, coach from Michoacan who lives in the United States, had a revenge when the staff of Dmitry Bivol settled in the country of the stars and stripes to prepare the defense of his belt against the best pound for pound.

“The fight plan was exactly the one that was worked on (…) We got an arena where 99.9% was against me and we won. Tonight we got a big win. When Bivol came to my camp two months ago we started training and he included me in the team. I told him that I would try to hit him in the arm like he did with Callum Smith, that’s why I put ice on it round by round”declared to the microphones of TUDN after the duel.

And it is that Díaz knows Saúl Álvarez very well. From the age of 12 he settled in California, an entity to which the boxer from Guadalajara later arrived, and ventured into the sport of gloves, first as an athlete and then as a coach after his retirement. Until before the native of Kyrgyzstan, his strongest letter of introduction was Thimothy Bradleywith whom he made history by beating Juan Manuel Marquez and Manny Pacquiao.

Although his achievements did not do him justice in the global spotlight, witnessed the growth of one of the best Mexican fighters in recent years. Saul Alvarezwho since 2012 has directed all his fights in the United States, began to be object of study between boxers and trainers who sought to overcome it. However, knowing the Mexican style firsthand, Díaz positioned himself as the one to beat it.

It was so that after the confirmation of the return of Saúl Álvarez at 175 pounds, Bivol’s team approached Diaz. Little mattered the scandalous defeat he suffered when he sought the belts of the World Boxing Council (CMB) and the World Boxing Association (WITH) commanded by the Turkish Yildirim in the 168-pound class, since the Russian knew that he had the formula to beat the best pound for pound.

fight after fight, Saul Alvarez he has become famous as a knockout thanks to the tremendous strength he has cultivated in his fists. However, it is not the only weapon in his repertoire. When his rivals have resisted opening his guard to neglect his face, the man from Guadalajara resorts to the arm punches to tire you out and a space to land your lethal uppercut. Said plan has been recommended by him to the members of the Canelo Team.

In that sense, knowing that he would try to do the same with Bivol, in order to reduce his main weapon, Díaz revealed the strategy and prepared his team to anticipate Álvarez’s plan. It was so that break after break they tried to reduce the fatigue in the Russian’s left arm with the application of ice. The strategy worked, because the pupil of the Michoacan came out ahead.

The traces of the battle were embodied in Dmitry’s limb, because hours later the bruises were present from his shoulder to his elbow. Despite his injury, withstood the onslaught of the mighty Canelo Álvarez and turned the predictions of the bookmakers upside down thanks to the second piece of advice from his coach.

“He knew. I told him that many boxers who had climbed before with Caneloa brawler, They entered intimidated. He told me ‘coach, I’m not intimidated. I’m ready’. It is what matters. The main thing was to enter that ring without fear and without respect. That’s why every round asked him. When there were four rounds left he told me ‘coach, even if there are five to go I’m fine. There is no problem,’” he assured Carlos Aguilar.

