Who is Karel Campos, the new summoned of Tata Martino with El Tri

The Mexican team will face his counterpart of Ecuador as part of the friendly match schedule that he has for this month. The squad list was shared on the afternoon of Sunday, October 24, but for this Monday the list of players had a change. The Tri reported the baja from Erick sanchez, so instead it will come Karel Campos.

Through an official statement, the national team detailed the changes that occurred two days after the friendly in the city of Charlotte and revealed the name of the young Americanist revelation.

“The General Sports Directorate informs that Erick Sánchez causes a drop in the concentration of the Mexican National Team that will play the preparation match against Ecuador in Charlotte. The Coaching Staff decided to summon Karel Campos from Club América in his place “

The young footballer of the club América received his first call with the group of Gerardo Tata Martino, so it surprised the Mexican fans since only has three games in the First Division with those of Coapa. It should be noted that the team of Tata is an alternate selection that left out the players who usually play with him Tri, so that the opportunity for Campos carries more weight.

With only 18-year-old Karel debuted on July 22 on matchday 1 of the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament. Although he did not win in his first game, he caught the attention of Santiago Solari and he followed up on future calls. So far he has only had participation in three games so far in the tournament and adds about 25 minutes in the First Division of Mexico.

From Tamazunchale, San Luis Potosí showed interest in football from an early age. He started practicing soccer until he reached the Eagle Nest and from there he catapulted to his call with the Tri. His full name is Karel Christopher Campos Suarez. He was born on January 17, 2003 and began his training in his home state, later he received the news that a visit would be held in a city near his town.

In an interview with club América, he told how he arrived with the azulcrema team. He explained that whoever saw him play was Enrique de la Paz, who was a talent scout who travels the Mexican republic to sign the best young footballers. Without hesitation he traveled and did the tests. Caught attention and He was invited to travel to the capital of the country. This is how he began his professional career in the basic forces of Coapa.

“There are some auditions in another city, I go and introduce myself and Enrique de la Paz was there and he saw me. He told me that he would come to Mexico (CDMX) to do auditions, I was two weeks until they registered me with the U-13. I made my debut in the category against Toluca and scored a goal, ”said Karel Campos.

It remained as a benchmark for inferior categories and at the age of 17 he was already competing in the U-20. A midfielder with a profile has the ability to play as a midfielder or winger, a quality that led him to the first team of America.

Due to the estrangement with his family and the new way of life that he adopted upon his arrival in CDMX his quality as a player was questioned it is included he thought about abandoning it, at least that’s how he detailed it for the club’s YouTube channel.

“I felt down, I didn’t play and I questioned what I was doing here, but I always talked to my parents who support me a lot,” he explained. But his perseverance and determination led him to stay at the club.

