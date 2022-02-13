Who is Leila Pereira, president, main creditor and patron of Palmeiras

Leila Pereira is the first female president in the 107-year history of Palmeiras (Photo: Reuters)

“I come to Palmeiras to make him world champion. It’s my dream and I don’t care how long it takes. I’m going to get it.” She pronounced this ambitious phrase on December 15 last Leila Pereira, known in the Brazilian soccer environment as “Aunt Leila”, when she assumed the presidency of the club after having become its main creditor from her continuous financing of purchases of player passes in recent years.

ThusPereira became, at the age of 57, the first female president in the 107-year history of Palmeiras, and the second from a major club after Patricia Amorim was in charge of Flamengo between 2009 and 2012, when he hired (and then fired) Ronaldinho for the Cariocas.

His term could not have started better, which will last until 2024. He took over just days after his team won for the second time in a row when they beat Flamengo at the end of the Liberators cup at the Centennial Stadium in Montevideo. “I have no doubt that this is the most important day of my life. The first female president is very representative. I want a Palmeiras for everyone, accessible to their fans”, she stated at the time.

Some sarcastically recall that Leila Mejdalani Pereira in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and “originally a fan of Vasco”, according to the sharp Brazilian journalist Juca Kfouri. She was born in the town of Cambuci, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, on November 11, 1964. She is a lawyer and in addition to her running mate, Paulo Buosi, among the three vice presidents there is another woman, María Tereza Ambrosio Bellangero. She was elected in the elections on November 20 in a single list and with 1,897 votes for a total of 2,141, she had been a councilor since 2017, and had renewed her position in February 2021 with a record number of votes.

But far from being a novelty, Leila Pereira was already linked to Palmeiras since 2015, first as a patron and then as main creditor, from the monetary contribution from her conglomerate of eleven companies inherited from her husband, José Roberto Lamacchia, twenty-two years older. One of them is a financing company for low-income people called CREFISA, founded in 1964 (the year she was born) and which she has chaired since 2008, and also runs a private university, the Faculty of the Americas (FAM).

When he took office as president in Palmeiras he declared: “I come to Palmeiras to make him world champion”

Pereira first approached Palmeiras during the management of Paulo Nobre, and although they had some short circuits, they were not enough for him to leave, and the bond deepened when the previous president took office, Mauricio Galiotte, to the point that it is estimated that he has invested more than 200 million dollars in the club, and in 2019 he signed the highest sponsorship in South America (the annual budget is estimated to be 24 million dollars).

There were two other key factors for the leading role of the “sun queen” of “Verdao”: the approval of the Law of Public Limited Companies in Football (SAF) that allows the contribution of private capital and the transfer of TV and image rights, although not the name of the institution, the colors, the shield or the location of the club without the endorsement of the partners, and his close relationship with the current Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, a well-known Palmeiras fan, whose government promoted this law, which only covers men’s and women’s soccer teams.

She is considered to be the key figure for the former Gym Italy, the club of the Italian community of São Paulo, has passed from the B series to win of the Copa Libertadores in a row, of the Brazilians (2016 and 2018), two Brazilian Cups (2015 and 2020) and a São Paulo tournament (2020). The 2018 Brasileirao was able to celebrate with Bolsonaro, at the Allianz Parque stadium in São Paulo.

However, not because she was a woman did she break with the structures of Brazilian or South American soccer because she is considered to belong to the “Old guard”. If it weren’t for his patronage, Palmeiras would never have agreed to some players like Lucas Barrios, Miguel Borja, Dudú, and also, many times he lent money to the club, but there is also talk of a dangerous collusion with the barra bravas and, for example, he usually sponsor the traditional “Green Spot” that participates in the parades of the Scolas do Samba from São Paulo. That group of fans had historical disputes of violence and in 2017, their leader had been shot dead in an ambush. “I admire them because they throw a wonderful party at the stadium, because they are capable of going by the thousands at four in the morning to the airport to receive the team,” he said, with an excessively romantic vision.

Leila Pereira, known in the Brazilian soccer scene as “Aunt Leila”

Although Palmeiras finally got through to the final of the Club World Cup from United Arab Emirates by beating Al Ahly 2-0 in the semi-final (the same team beat them in the same tournament a year ago for third place) and came closer to the president’s dream, not all are flowers and by August 2020 he estimated that the club’s debt was around 180 million reais ($36 million). According to the Law of the SAF, the accumulated debts will remain for the civil companies that will be obliged to settle them in six years, with the possibility of extending it to ten, but the investors must allocate 20 percent of the gross income to mitigate these debts and if they make a profit, they should earmark up to 50 percent of it for the same purpose.

“This is a win-win partnership: the club gets resources to work with a good team, the fans see their team win, and our brand gets huge exposure.” Pereira synthesized his relationship with Palmeiras to the Brazilian magazine “Veja” in December 2018.

But nevertheless, kfouria prestigious journalist from São Paulo with a long career, had another concept about the leader: “She is an extremely vain woman, who got rich giving loans to those who cannot pay, and Palmeiras is a club that today has its own life terribly compromised with her bank. When that debt was compromised, it was like a donation from a bank to buy players and Brazilian legislation turned it into a liability. In other words, she is not a solution for the club”.

Leila Pereira is very active in Twitterwith 142,700 followers, although she only follows 56 accounts, almost all of them linked to Palmeiras or to the main leaders of the Bolsonaro government, such as Generals Hamilton Murao (Vice President) and Arturo Heleno (Chief Minister of the Security Cabinet).

