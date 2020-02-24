Who is Libby Clegg? Meet the Paralympian and Dancing On Ice contestant

This yr, marks two huge milestones for the Dancing On Ice 2020, with each the first same-sex couple and the first blind contestant: Libby Clegg.

The 29-year-old has mentioned she is this yr’s “darkish horse” of the competitors, together with her deteriorating eye-condition making coaching on the ice much more tough.

A gold-medal-winning Paralympian sprinter, Clegg isn’t used to coming second greatest – and judging by her performances, she’s set to go simply as far on Dancing on Ice…

Right here’s all the things it’s essential learn about her…

Age: 29

Identified for: Paralympic athlete

Twitter: @LibbyClegg

Instagram: @libby.clegg

Skilled dance accomplice: Mark Hanretty

Who is Libby Clegg?

Libby Clegg is a sprinter who has represented Group GB at a number of worldwide athletics competitions together with three totally different Paralympic Video games.

Clegg suffers from a deteriorating eye situation referred to as Stargardt’s Muscular Dystrophy, severely decreasing her peripheral imaginative and prescient in her left eye and making her legally blind.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped her from turning into a pacesetter in sport, beginning out at the IPC World Championships earlier than stepping as much as the all-important Paralympic Video games.

She represented Group GB at each Beijing 2008 and London 2012, profitable silver medals at each for the 100m dash, earlier than returning for Rio 2016 the place she excelled with two gold medals for the 100m and 200m.

Mere months later, she was recognised with an MBE for her contributions to athletics and charity.

After taking a break from athletics to take care of her well being and give beginning to her first son, Clegg is now again in coaching and hoping to compete at subsequent summer time’s Paralympics in Tokyo.

What has Libby Clegg mentioned about Dancing On Ice?

Clegg’s determination to affix Dancing On Ice so near the begin of Tokyo 2020 has been questioned, particularly after fellow athlete Will Bayley sustained an harm on Strictly Come Dancing that would jeopardise his personal Paralympic possibilities.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Clegg spoke candidly about how British Athletics coach Paula Dunn responded to the information: “Paula expressed it’s actually not the greatest yr to do it and I utterly agree together with her, however these alternatives don’t come round fairly often. I felt like if I didn’t take it I’d remorse not doing it.



Lucas Uebel/Getty Photographs



“I weighed up the choices and it offers me a chance to get myself in entrance of a unique viewers and open different doorways for me. I’ve obtained a son now so I want to consider financially making the most of conditions.”

She went on to elucidate that her lack of imaginative and prescient really makes the spins simpler for her than for a few of the fully-sighted contestants, as she doesn’t get dizzy.

Clegg added: “I’m not going to be as dangerous as you suppose. I received’t be the first individual out.”

She isn’t fairly as lively on social media as a few of this yr’s different contestants, however a current Instagram picture does provide a sneak peek of Clegg with a post-training deal with in Nottingham.

