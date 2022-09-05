Who is Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom compared to Margaret Thatcher

Liz Truss, new British prime minister (Reuters)

Hardened by a rich political baggage, the head of British diplomacy, Liz Trusswon the Democratic primary in the race for Downing Street, after a campaign in which he was long favored against Rishi Sunak, trapped in his image of a rich technocrat banker.

Despite being a late adopter of conservatism and Brexit, Truss, 47, he won over the rank and file of the ruling party with his traditionally ultraliberal politics. Truss, however, has a sometimes complicated political career.

Born on July 26, 1975 in the I come from a very leftist family. Her mother, a nurse, took her as a child to demonstrations against Thatcher and nuclear proliferation, and her father, a mathematics teacher, did not know she had joined the Conservatives until he “horrified” discovered a letter from the party in the mailbox, according to she herself has recounted.

As an early harbinger of what her life was to bring, at just seven years old she was cast as the Iron Lady in a mock election at school. She lost that vote, but her enthusiasm for her politics did not leave her.

As a student of Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford, he joined the Liberal Democrat Party and came to participate in one of its congresses, in which he defended abolishing the monarchy, but ended up joining the Tories. She He proudly emphasizes that he managed to “break the mold” of his family.

Several decades later, already at the height of British politics, Truss doubts if her parents will vote for her: “I think my mother will do it, I’m not sure about my father,” she admits.

Since 2012, he has held a number of ministerial positions (Education, Environment, Justice and General Secretary of the Treasury).

She voted against Brexit in the 2016 referendum. But instead of letting it take its toll, she later turned the situation around by becoming one of its most ardent supporters, negotiating and heralding new free trade agreements.

Appointed in 2021 as head of diplomacy, was intransigent with the European Union regarding Northern Ireland and together with Boris Johnson it was shown firm against russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

fed the comparisons with the ultra-liberal former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, of whom she is a great admirerposing on a tank turret or wearing a distinctive flowered blouse.

In one of the first Conservative primary debates, Truss appeared dressed in a black blazer and a white shirt with a large bow around her neck. Few commentators missed that her outfit was identical to the one Thatcher wore in a televised speech during the campaign that brought her to power in 1979.

Truss’s outfit was immediately compared to Thatcher’s style (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Margaret Thatcher waves in Downing Street, in 1987 (AP)

It was not the first time that he emulated the image of the Iron Lady. Shortly after assuming Foreign Affairs, Truss took advantage of a visit to Estonia to allow himself to be photographed on top of a British Army tank, a snapshot that was immediately compared to a famous image of Thatcher visiting troops in West Germany in 1986.

Although she declares herself “frustrated” by the constant comparisons with the former prime minister, her speeches in the primaries have always been full of implicit and explicit references to her.

Liz Truss, in Estonia (photo: UK.gov)

In line with Thatcherite ideology, one of the first measures she hopes to take as head of government is to cancel the rise in corporate tax that Johnson had planned.

The aspiring “Tory” leader believes that with inflation soaring above 10%, with prospects that it could exceed 18% next year, her government’s priority should not be to reduce the immense debt accumulated during the pandemic, but stimulate investment and growth.

During the primaries, he has also proposed measures to reduce the public sector. The most controversial of them, cutting the salary of all civil servants who live outside London, caused such a stir that she was forced to back down in less than 24 hours.

Sunak, a former finance minister, had been the favorite of the conservative deputies in the early stages of the election, but he failed to win over the formation’s members, some 200,000, mainly white men, who have the last word in the election. of their new leader.

Instead, Truss delivered a clear message of massive tax cuts and government cuts, unblinking in the face of attack. “She is better at politics,” said John Curtice, a political scientist at the University of Strathclyde, for whom the head of diplomacy “easily manages to convey traditional conservative messages.”

“If you ask me what Liz Truss’s campaign message was, I can tell you immediately: tax cuts, not aid,” he says. “It shows that she has been in the ring longer,” she concludes.

She is sometimes seen as stiff, but in recent weeks she has appeared more relaxed. Her allies claim that she likes cheese and karaoke.

A former collaborator defined her as “the most focused and obsessive person I have ever met”. “The difference between her and a rottweiler is that the dog at some point lets go of the prey,” he added. She has been married since 2000 to accountant Hugh O’Leary. They have two daughters.

Five years later, starred in one of those political-sexual scandals so much to British taste which made her even more famous. She had a year-and-a-half extramarital affair with a House of Commons colleague that came to light during the 2010 re-election campaign. Her marriage survived and the whole thing became a pub anecdote.

Although he starred in another even more remembered story that gave him national visibility. It was when in a speech in the conservative congress of 2014 used all his histrionics to lament that the United Kingdom imports two-thirds of the cheese it consumes when it could be produced on the islands. At the end, he threw a “This is a disgrace!!!!” (this is a shame) that with his pronunciation marking the words separated by dots, he ended up being a very popular meme on social media.

With a reputation for being a convincing politician and skilful at short distances, during the “Tory” primary campaign, however, doubts have arisen among political commentators about her magnetism to mobilize the masses, one of the main assets with which Johnson He swept the 2019 election.

The “premier” will take office amid the population’s concern about the rise in energy pricesafter the sector regulator, Ofgem, announced in August that the maximum price that energy companies will be able to charge households per year from October 1 has been set at 3,549 pounds (4,202 euros), compared to the current of 1,971 pounds (2,325 euros), an increase of 80%.

However, Truss did not want to advance the specific announcements but assured that he will act within a week after assuming power. “I think we face very serious challenges. I will act within a week, (but) I cannot say what I will do”, said. However, a strong rumor is growing in the British press: a possible tariff freeze based on a mega-million dollar expense in order to face the crisis.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

