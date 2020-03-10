Who is Louis Theroux? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off contestant and documentary filmmaker

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand As much as Most cancers is with us as soon as once more, right here to lift some dough for a great trigger in addition to the spirits of the complete nation.

Now two of the web’s favorite issues will lastly collide as fashionable filmmaker Louis Theroux steps into the Bake Off tent – with Theroux himself as the focus for as soon as as he swaps filmmaking for flouring.

Right here’s every part you have to learn about journalist, web legend and potential star baker Louis Theroux.

Louis Theroux: Key Details

Age: 49

Greatest identified for: Presenting documentaries in his signature awkward type

Twitter: @louistheroux

Sure. I did this. https://t.co/lQ5k82E1n7 — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) January 7, 2020

Who is Louis Theroux?

Louis Theroux started his tv profession as a presenter on Michael Moore’s TV Nation sequence, wherein he slightly fittingly lined off-beat topics that may later go on to outline his profession.

After TV Nation ended Theroux signed a take care of the BBC, together with his first documentary sequence in 1998 the still-popular Louis Theroux’s Bizarre Weekends which adopted marginal subcultures in the US.

This was adopted by When Louis Met… wherein Theroux adopted the each day lives of celebrities similar to Jimmy Saville, in addition to American-set sequence Darkish States and Altered States.

Theroux nonetheless produces documentary specials for BBC Two, typically returning to well-known topics similar to America’s Most Hated Household, which obtained widespread media protection.

Theroux has launched two books together with his autobiography Gotta Get Theroux This in 2019 and sometimes pops up on chat reveals similar to The Graham Norton Present and The Huge Narstie Present.

His documentary has additionally spawned a military of web followers and memes – one thing Theroux himself is nicely conscious of…

Genius https://t.co/M8hmEI8a4r — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) January 7, 2020

Who will Louis Theroux be competing in opposition to?

Louis can be competing in opposition to Love Island’s Ovie Soko and comedians Jenny Eclair and Russell Howard.

Different confirmed superstar contestants embody Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss and British tennis primary Johanna Konta.