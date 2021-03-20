Who is Marcelo Flores? The footballer for whom Mexico, Canada and England fight

Marcelo Flores, playing with the youth Arsenal (Photo: Instagram / 10marceloflores)

The young man from just 18 years old, he is in the sights of three countries to be part of the national team, due to his brilliant career in European football.

Marcelo Flores was born in Canada, his mother is originally from that country, but of English descent. His father Rubén Flores, is a former Mexican soccer player . He grew up in Georgetown, Ontario. However, his father was the manager of the Cayman Islands women’s national soccer team, so Flores spent some time on the islands, where he was invited to a training camp by Ipswich Town youth development coach Steve Foley. In his early beginnings he impressed more than one, so very soon he joined the arsenal academy via a free transfer.

At Arsenal, he had a bright start to 2020-21 campaign with under-18s, scoring three goals in two games. After training with the first team, he signed his first professional contract in October 2020.

Arsenal’s youth player, can represent three selections who are doing their best to convince you, such as: Mexico, England and Canada. The latter country hopes to have it among its staff in the coming months, where there is activity of Gold Cup, World Cup qualifiers and maybe the Olympics.

Mauro Biello, coach of the representative Sub-23 highlighted the qualities of the young man on the court. “Marcelo Flores is a player that we have seen, who of course we would like to have in the group, he is a player who is being sought by other organizations, at the moment Canada is interested in Marcelo, there will be opportunities along the way for the young player and Canada will do its best to try to integrate him into the team ”, commented.

Despite his youth, the attacker who has 3 nationalities sand excited with a call for the “Tata” Martino for the senior team. He also confessed that at the moment he has had no news about it but he is fully willing to join the Mexican squad. “I have not heard anything yet (about a future call from DT to the major), but I am working hard to receive it soon and live that experience,” he confessed.

In recent months there had been talk of a dispute between Mexico, England and Canada for the 18-year-old footballer; however, he made it clear that he would definitely like to join the TRI squads.

Another similar case is that of the midfielder Jesús Alejandro Gómez, player of Good view, who was summoned just at 18 years of age by Gerardo Martino for the September tour of the Mexican team In Europe, Marcelo Flores also dreams of a call from “Tata”.

On the other hand, the young player confesses that he enjoys more to align as’ 10 ‘behind the striker instead of extreme , for which he has had communication with members of the Mexican Soccer Federation who have kept track of their work in England: “Some people from Mexico have called me, they have told me to keep working hard and something good will come soon,” he added.

Also, surprisingly, he declared himself a fan of a squad of the MX Expansion League Due to his father, he passed through the Atlante squad a few years ago and said he did not feel pressure to be placed between the 60 promises of the world in 2020 beside Luis Puente , of Chivas .

