Who is Maribel Domínguez, the former Barcelona star who dressed up as a boy to play soccer

Maribel Domínguez was a pioneer for Mexico in the women’s category of professional soccer and the first player to stand out in foreign soccer (Photo: EFE/File)

The history of women’s soccer in Mexico it is not understood without the figure of Maribel Dominguezthe first woman of Mexican nationality to transcend professionally internationally and who became a benchmark for thousands of girls looking for an opportunity in formal football.

Today she is recognized in Mexico and Spain for her great career within the Women’s Mexican National Team and for his extraordinary passage through the FC Barcelona, where she established herself as a world-class player and which eventually led her to the benches and offices to support the professional growth of soccer in Mexico; However, her success had to go through different obstacles.

Marigol, as he was nicknamed for his success in front of the goal, was born on November 18, 1978 (43 years old) in the municipality of Chalco, State of Mexico and from his early years he showed his romance with the world of soccer; However, the first stage of his life was marked by discrimination, since due to his gender he had to deal with all kinds of rejection to be able to play in this sport.

Maribel Domínguez was a fundamental piece in the creation of the women’s professional soccer league in Mexico (Photo: EFE/Alex Cruz)

On several occasions, the now coach has mentioned that she had to dress up as a boy to be able to join some teams, because she never wanted to put aside her passion to play with the ball and it was the alternative she had to take to participate in lower categories of different teams. local.

“During the first years and for a long time I pretended to be a man to be able to play soccer. They called me Mario”

In this way he took his first steps in organized soccer, but it was in 2002 and due to lack of opportunities when he was able to jump to the collegiate league in the United States and eventually with the opportunity to become a professional, something he was close to achieving with the Atletico Celaya in 2004, a team from the then Division of Ascent, but the FIFA stopped the incorporation to maintain the separation between women’s and men’s football.

After his outstanding passage through the Kansas City Mystics y Atlanta Beatsbut especially after the scandal of not being able to play professionally in Mexico, he had the great opportunity to emigrate to Spain with the Barçaan opportunity that was given at the beginning of 2005 and largely due to its good track record with the Women’s National Team in international competitions such as 1999 Women’s World Cuplos 2004 Athens Olympics and even two Gold Cups in 2000 and 2002.

Maribel Domínguez became involved in the benches of the lower categories of the Mexican Women’s National Team since 2015 (Photo: Special)

After his successful career in Europe, where in 2007 he went to the L’Estartit Costa Brava Sports Union of the Second Division and remained for five years, outlined his retirement in professional clubs in the United States and later in Mexico in 2013; however, he still participated in the Olympic qualifying tournament for Rio de Janeiro 2016.

In short, his impact was represented by records in the Tri Femenilas she became the player with the most matches in the history of the Mexican teamwith 116, and the one that scored the most goals, with 82 goals. She is also the only player who can boast of having scored in the Olympic Games, Gold Cup, Pan American Games and World Cup.

These achievements took her to the bench in 2017, first as an assistant Christopher Cuellar in the Mexican U-17 National Team and in February 2018 as technical director of the U-15 National Teamso that her last opportunity would come hand in hand as coach of the Tri Femenil sub-20a position from which she would have been separated on July 21, 2022 due to a “serious” disciplinary problem with her coaching staff.

