Who is Michael? Lucifer’s brother explained

If there’s one factor Lucifer Morningstar hates, it’s individuals pretending to be him.

He’s already crossed paths with The Sinnerman, a crafty rival who adopted the satan’s authentic shtick of providing favours to determined individuals, however issues are stepping as much as the following degree in Lucifer season 5.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich are introducing Lucifer’s twin brother, the archangel Michael, who may cause havoc for Mr Morningstar not like anyone else.

Following his brother’s exile again to hell, Michael descends from the heavens and steps into Lucifer’s life, changing into acquainted along with his beloved LAPD associate Chloe Decker.

For sure, Lucifer might be mighty cross when he finds out – and #Lucifans might be simply as offended to see somebody get in the best way of Deckerstar’s budding romance.

Though, maybe there’s a great motive behind Michael’s devious actions, provided that Henderson not too long ago described Michael as “the hero of his story”.

Learn on for the whole lot it’s good to find out about Lucifer’s brother: Michael.

Who is Michael in Lucifer season 5?



It’s getting troublesome to maintain observe of Lucifer’s many siblings, provided that we’ve already met Amenadiel, Uriel, Azrael and Remiel, however right here comes one more.

When Lucifer was pressured to depart Earth on the finish of season 4, twin brother Michael noticed a possibility to trigger some hassle for his rival.

He comes down from heaven to say Lucifer’s life in Los Angeles for himself, changing into acquainted with LAPD regulars Chloe Decker, Ella Lopez and Dan Espinoza.

After all, he’s set himself a troublesome problem. Lucifer has demonstrated many instances prior to now that he has a singular method of charming people and a hatred for any who dare impersonate him.



Netflix



Can Michael presumably hope to idiot even these closest to him? One main clue that he isn’t fairly who he appears is that Michael’s “reward from God” pertains to individuals’s fears, reasonably than their needs.

Whereas season 5, half one paints Michael in a reasonably antagonistic gentle, there is motive to consider we might sympathise with him extra when half two arrives.

Talking to Leisure Weekly, showrunner Joe Henderson stated: “The one factor I’ll say is that it was essential to us to ensure Michael was the hero of his story.

“That’s one of many stuff you don’t see a ton of within the first half, however it is one thing we are going to dig into later and perceive his perspective and that is a component of it.”

Is Michael from the Lucifer comedian books?

Sure! Netflix‘s Lucifer collection doesn’t observe the occasions of the comedian books significantly carefully, however the writers have been identified to pluck notable characters and adapt them in a method that matches their wants.

Michael debuted within the DC Comics universe again in 1990’s The Books of Magic #1, created by author Neil Gaiman and artist John Bolton.

He has all the time had a rivalry with Lucifer, courting again to his preliminary riot in opposition to God in heaven, the place Michael led holy warriors in opposition to his brother and performed a component in his defeat.

You may atone for Lucifer seasons one-three on Amazon Prime Video. Join Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Lucifer season 4 is out there on Netflix. You may also take a look at the finest collection on Netflix and finest films on Netflix to maintain you entertained or go to to our TV Information for extra to observe.