Who is Mister F? Man from Jennifer Fergate Unsolved Mysteries case

After a massively profitable run earlier in 2020 Unsolved Mysteries is again for one more batch of episodes – with six new instances set to maintain the web’s novice detectives busy for the foreseeable future.

One of the vital mentioned instances to this point is the one explored in episode 2, titled Dying in Oslo. The episode delves into the thriller surrounding Jennifer Fergate, the alias utilized by a girl who, in 1995, was discovered useless in a Norwegian resort.

Her demise was initially dominated a suicide, however after extra proof got here to mild that assumption has been questioned.

One of many key revelations from the episode issues a suspicious man known as Mister F – learn on for all the pieces that you must find out about him.

Who is Mister F?

Little is recognized about Mister F, who was staying on the identical flooring as Jennifer the day earlier than she died– however many imagine he might be essential to unravelling this explicit unsolved thriller.

What we do find out about him is that he was a Belgian man, and police imagine that he was in Oslo on a enterprise journey, staying within the room reverse Jennifer on the Friday night time earlier than the demise.

The Norwegian newspaper VG traced his electronic mail, however he stopped responding when he was requested in regards to the incident – with a journalist from the paper, Lars Christian Wegner, then travelling to Belgium to talk with him.

When he arrived, Mister F stated he was not accessible, however after quite a few failed makes an attempt to get in contact with him he finally referred to as Wegner, who defined as a lot as he might.

In keeping with VG, Mister F responded: “I do not forget that (incident) very nicely as a result of they requested me about it within the reception earlier than I left the resort.

“Somebody requested from me have I heard or seen something as a result of it occurred on the identical hallway. However I slept my night time nicely and didn’t know something about it.”

This raised alarm bells – as a result of he had really left the resort earlier than the girl had died, and so Wegner questioned him additional on this, to which he reportedly responded: “I don’t keep in mind something about that. I solely do not forget that they requested from me. That’s all that I do know.”

That was the final the media heard from him, making certain {that a} sure diploma of suspicion continues to be solid on him by some concerned with the case, with some believing he was in some way concerned in Jennifer Fergate’s demise.

