Who is Moldova’s Eurovision 2020 entry Natalia Gordienko, who will sing Prison?

Who is representing Moldova at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 32

Instagram: @natalitsa

Fb: Natalia Gordienko

Natalia is a Moldovan singer, dancer and really represented her nation within the 2006 contest, singing Loca and completed in 20th place.

She might not have gained Eurovision again then, however that didn’t clip her wings, having obtained the honorary title of “Emeritus Artist” of Moldova in 2008, participated in nationwide and worldwide competitions, positioning in first or second place and launched two albums in 2011 and a single in 2015.

For the primary time as a solo singer, she will carry out within the Netherlands as soon as once more and check out her luck for high spot.

What is Moldova’s Eurovision 2020 music known as?

Natalia will sing Jail, a robust ode to a maddening love, because the singer is trapped with the reminiscences of her lover and struggles to be freed from them.

The place did Moldova are available final yr’s Eurovision?

Moldova made its debut on the Eurovision Track Contest in 2005 and already got here in sixth place, with the music, Bunica Bate Toba carried out by Zdob și Zdub. In whole, Moldova has appeared within the Grand Last on 9 events. In 2017, SunStroke Undertaking took the nation to the highest three within the Grand Last for the very first time. Final yr, Moldova was represented by Anna Odobescu together with her music Keep, however did not qualify for the ultimate, ending in 12th place with 85 factors.

So, can Natalia lastly safe victory for Moldova?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This yr’s Eurovision Track Contest grand closing will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Area on Saturday 16th of Might and will be broadcast stay on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12th and Thursday 14th Might, with 10 international locations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand closing – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

The Eurovision Track Contest 2020 closing is on 16th Might 2020