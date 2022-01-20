Who is Moon Knight and in what video games can we see the Marvel hero? These are the highlights

With a series about to premiere on Disney +, the Marvel hero has already appeared in more than a dozen games.

He may not be the best-known hero to appear in Marvel comics, but the premiere of his series on Disney + will surely make him one of the favorites of fans. Video game lovers have already been able to share adventures with him, although it may not be in video games with the quality that the character deserves. But first things first. Who is the Moon Knight?

Created in 1975 by Doug Moench and Don PerlinMoon Knight is one of the most interesting and mutable characters in the Marvel Universe. Although he always seems to have been relegated to the background, his complex personality has kept him for more than 40 years as one of the favorite characters of millions of fans. And it is that the adventures of the Moon Knight are maintained in a curious balance between the tone of the heroes and urban vigilantes in the Daredevil style, and paranormal horror stories in which the same faces werewolves and vampires that Egyptian curses.

Simplifying a bit the origin of the character, the mercenary Marc Spector goes dying to a recently unearthed thousand-year-old Egyptian tomb. After a surprising resurrection, Spector claims that Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god, has chosen him as an avatar and instrument to offer justice and revenge to his faithful. From there, Spector returns to the United States with a mission and a plot that not a few reminds of the origin of Batman, the great editorial icon of the competition, DC Comics. Lunar Batarangs included.

The most interesting thing about the Moon Knight mythology is that the reader is never quite clear about his mental health.Perhaps the most interesting point about the Moon Knight mythology is that the reader is never quite clear on Spector’s sanity. Marc Spector suffers a Dissociative identity disorder which may stem from childhood trauma, or his psychic connection to Khonshu. Things get complicated, because Spector over the years begins to develop different personalities. In addition to his “pajama” identity that sees him leap between buildings in a striking white uniform and hooded cape, he wears three more identities. Each one of them fulfills a function to succeed in their adventures: together with the vigilante “Fist of Khonshu”, the Moon Knight; billionaire businessman Steven Grant, taxi driver Jake Lockley, and suit-wearing detective Mr. Knight.

Despite the character’s fascinating backstory and the complexity of his multiple personalities, none of them have helped the character to have an all too interesting presence in the world of video games, overshadowed by other big names from the publisher such as Spider-Man, the classic lineup of The Avengers, or Marvel’s mutants. But if you are a fan of the character, or want to start being, here you go video games where you can see him in action.

As with other great Marvel characters, from Ghost Rider to Captain Marvel, Moon Knight seems typecast as a “guest character” in mobile games or the inevitable (and hilarious) LEGO titles. Perhaps Moon Knight’s most curious appearance is in Hawkeye’s ending in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, or as an NPC in Spider-Man Web of Shadows.

While waiting to confirm if he will be one of the playable heroes of the next Marvel’s Midnight Suns, retro lovers may be interested in a curious free project created by fans, Marvel Infinity War. It is a beat ’em up based on OpenBOR, which includes dozens of Marvel characters, including Moon Knight. It’s not much at the moment, but perhaps the new popularity that the character will enjoy thanks to the new series starring Oscar Isaac, which will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, will encourage a studio to create a project with Caballero Luna as the real protagonist.

