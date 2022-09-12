Who is Nick Fury really fighting in Secret Invasion? We analyze the trailer and answer questions

Nick Fury may have spent the last few years in space, but he’s still keeping an eye (hehe) on Earth. And now something compels the former director of SHIELD to return home and unravel a grand conspiracy. That’s the premise of Secret Invasiona new Marvel series coming to Disney+ in 2023.

But, what is it that has Fury so scared and how do the Skrulls fit in? Here’s everything we’ve learned from the first Secret Invasion trailer, along with some unanswered questions that still remain up in the air.

Nick Fury returns home

The opening scene of the trailer shows Fury landing on Earth in a cloaked spaceship and meeting Maria Hill in a bar somewhere in what we assume is Eastern Europe. Hill gives her old boss a real smack for ignoring her calls for so long.

Let’s not forget that while we’ve seen Fury and Hill appear in recent movies, Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that at least some of those appearances were actually the Skrulls Talos and Soren in disguise. Based on this conversation, we have to ask ourselves Since when has Fury been using Talos as a stunt double?. Does this charade go back to Captain America: The Winter Soldier? Even longer?

Be that as it may, something has happened for Fury to finally snap out of caution and return to Earth. The trailer doesn’t make it very clear what it’s all about, but we’ve got the comics to answer questions. In the Secret Invasion comic, the Skrulls spend years silently infiltrating into Earth’s governments and superhero teams, kidnapping key figures and replacing them with Skrull impostors. When the Skrull Empire makes its attempt to take over the planet, our heroes are too confused and divided to put up much of a fight.

The MCU series seems to follow some version of that roadmap. Fury is clearly worried about an unseen enemy preparing for a full-scale invasion. And aside from Hill and a few other familiar faces like Col. James Rhodes and CIA agent Everett K. Ross, there aren’t many people Fury trusts to tell him about his plan. Fury is so paranoid that he even suspects random birds are spying on him. Though if Skrulls can pass themselves off as cows in the comics, maybe a Skrull raven isn’t so far-fetched.

Skrulls or Kree: Who Invades Earth?

We have many questions about the plot of Secret Invasion, but most of all we want to know who exactly is invading earth. The Skrulls may be the antagonist in the comic, but that may not be true in the MCU. To date, the Skrulls have been portrayed in a much more positive light. 2019’s Captain Marvel showed them as victims of the imperialist Kree empire.

Skrull refugees like Talos have been working with Fury on whatever projects have been occupying their time for the past few years, so that suggests that the skrulls are not the ones doing the invasion.

We see two possibilities here. One option is that there a different faction of Skrulls may they not be as benevolent as Talos. In the trailer we only see a shot of a Skrull in his natural state, and it’s hard to tell if he’s the aggressor or the victim of an alien hunt.

The other option is that the Kree are the villains of this conflict. We already know from the Captain Marvel movie that while some Kree have blue skin, others, like Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg and Annette Benning’s Mar-Vell, can physically pass for humans. Have the Kree been introducing sleeper agents into Earth governments?

They may even have used their advanced science to further disguise their agents. A shot from the trailer shows what appears to be a series of genetically modified bodies.

Based on the lack of superhero characters in this footage, we can probably assume that the invasion is more focused on political figures than in superheroes. We see what appears to be a presidential convoy being attacked, suggesting that the invaders are working their way to the top of the human food chain. We can also see a shot of two agents from the Department of Damage Control.

The trailer ends with Fury telling Talos that he is the only thing standing between the invaders and their ultimate goal. As if the above shot of a chessboard didn’t make it clear enough, Secret Invasion is a battle of wits between two opposing players: The world’s greatest spymaster and a threat from beyond our solar system.

The new characters of Secret Invasion

Although the series will bring back a handful of familiar faces alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Secret Invasion is introducing a host of new characters whose identities have not yet been confirmed.

Most importantly, the trailer features to the mysterious villain of Kingsley Ben-Adir, who appears to be a Skrull or Kree agent. We can see Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos (in human form) facing off against Ben-Adir’s character.

The trailer also gives us a quick glimpse of Emilia Clarke’s character. She appears to be a field agent for some intelligence agency and could be one of Fury’s few allies in the series. But is she human, skrull or kree? A rumor suggests that Clarke is playing the Skrull Queen Veranke, which would likely make her the secret mastermind behind this invasion.

Also we see the character of Olivia Colman. He is clearly a member of British intelligence, probably an agency like MI:13. For now, it’s unknown if Colman is playing an existing Marvel character or an original creation.

We know that Colman’s character has ties to Fury for a long time, which could mean she’s a former SHIELD agent. It’s clear she knows a thing or two about “enhanced interrogation methods.” One interesting possibility is that she is a former Hydra agent, possibly even Madame Hydra herself. If this invasion is as bad as Fury says, she may have to put up with working with her old enemy to stop the new one.

We’ll know more about the cryptic new MCU series when it hits Disney+ in 2023. Until then, let us know your Secret Invasion theories in the comments.

