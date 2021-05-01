Who is Noel Clarke, The Actor Facing Allegations From 20 Women?

This week, British actor, writer and director Noel Clarke has made headlines after being accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women.

Clarke played Mickey Smith in “Doctor Who” from 2005 to 2010 and starred as Sam in the films “Kidulthood,” “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood,” which he wrote and directed, intent on bringing more representations of working-class Britain to screen. Clarke also writes, produces and plays Aaron Bishop in the British police procedural series “Bulletproof,” alongside close friend Ashley Walters.

Clarke made his film debut in 2003’s “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” and has since starred in movies including “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Centurion,” “4.3.2.1.,” “Fast Girls,” “Storage 24,” “I Am Soldier,” “The Anomaly,” “I Kill Giants,” “Mute,” “10×10,” “The Corrupted,” “Twist” and “SAS: Red Notice.”

In 2015, Clarke founded the London-based production company Unstoppable Film and Television with Jason Maza, eventually securing investment from super-indie All3Media, which owns “Fleabag” producer Two Brothers and “1917” outfit Neal Street Productions. Together, the actors have produced movies such as “The Fight” and “The Knot,” as well as TV series including “The Drowning” and “Bulletproof.”

In addition to his work in film and TV, the 45-year-old also starred in the play “Where Do We Live” at the Royal Court Theatre and created a short-lived superhero series for Titan Comics called “The Troop.”

Earlier this month, Clarke received the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema BAFTA award, just after the Academy had received anonymous reports of allegations against the honoree, The Guardian confirms. In a statement released today, BAFTA claims they were not aware of any sexual misconduct allegations against Clarke when they announced on March 29 that he would receive the OBCC award.

The statement reads, “In the days following the announcement, BAFTA received anonymous emails of allegations in relation to Noel Clarke. These were either anonymous or second or thirdhand accounts via intermediaries.

“No firsthand allegations were sent to us,” the statement continues. “No names, times, dates, productions or other details were ever provided. Had the victims gone on record as they have with The Guardian, the award would have been suspended immediately.”

Co-star Walters has also come out against Clarke, noting that he could “never condone behaviour of this nature neither in nor out of the workplace.”

Clarke responded to the allegations in a statement saying, “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”