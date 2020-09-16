Who is Nurse Ratched? Netflix show’s link to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest explained

Ryan Murphy’s newest collection goals to reinvent an iconic character from movie and literature, shedding mild on her troubled previous for the first time ever.

Nurse Ratched seems in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, a novel by Ken Kesey which was later tailored right into a critically acclaimed movie starring Jack Nicholson.

Whereas Netflix’s Ratched largely stands by itself, owing to the radically totally different course that Murphy and creator Evan Romansky have taken their title character, it might nonetheless be useful to have some familiarity with the supply materials.

Learn on for all the pieces you want to learn about Nurse Ratched and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, earlier than diving into the first season on Netflix:

Who is Nurse Ratched?

In One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Nurse Ratched is launched as the head nurse at Oregon State Hospital, who oversees a psychiatric ward with quite a few sufferers.

In the 1975 movie adaptation, Louise Fletcher takes on the function and provides a subdued efficiency, which serves to give the character extra nuance than a bog-standard villain.

Over the course of the film, Ratched does issues that infringe on the freedom and luxury of her sufferers, seemingly taking some enjoyment in doing so.

But many have famous that she seems to genuinely consider that she’s serving to these underneath her care, regardless of obvious proof to the opposite.

What occurs in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest? **spoilers**

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest begins with convicted prison Randle McMurphy being transferred from jail to Oregon State Hospital for an evaluation of his sanity.

Whereas there, he rapidly kinds a rivalry with Nurse Ratched, due largely to his outspoken persona, unwillingness to conform and tendency to embolden his fellow sufferers.

Ratched struggles to keep the tight grip she as soon as held over her ward, with an try to make McMurphy extra docile by electrical shock remedy proving fruitless.

Issues come to a head when McMurphy throws a celebration at the ward one evening, involving a number of alcohol and two ladies he knew from his days earlier than incarceration.

The next morning, Ratched returns to discover her ward trashed and one in every of her sufferers, Billy, in mattress with one in every of the ladies that McMurphy had invited alongside.

Nurse Ratched tells him she plans to inform his mom, a risk that leaves Billy terrified and distressed, finally driving him to take his personal life mere moments later.

A livid McMurphy strangles Ratched, nearly killing her however finally being restrained earlier than he can accomplish that, though she is left with a critical neck harm.

As punishment, McMurphy is given a lobotomy, rendering him incapable of any unbiased thought or private care, which means he is totally at Ratched’s mercy.

One of the sufferers that he had turn into buddies with, a local American generally known as Chief, smothers McMurphy to forestall any additional struggling, earlier than escaping the ward which Ratched nonetheless presides over.

Ratched is out there to stream on Netflix from Friday 18th September.