Who is on BBC Question Time tonight? Host and full list of panellists

BBC’s Question Time makes a return tonight with the most recent season of the political debate present.

After a 3 month break, host Fiona Bruce will probably be again to host the present with a digital viewers because of the present pandemic.

Given the present circumstances, and ongoing Brexit negotiations, it’s seemingly there’ll be tons to speak about this sequence.

So, who can we count on to see on the panel tonight? Right here’s all the things it’s good to know.

What time is Question Time on?

Question Time airs on BBC One at 10.45pm on Thursday nights. The episode is then made accessible for catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Who is on the Question Time panel tonight?

Tonight, Fiona will probably be joined by junior enterprise minister Nadhim Zahawi, Shadow well being secretary Jon Ashworth, Professor Sunetra Gupta, John Caudwell – who is the co-founder of Telephones 4u – and writer Nicci Gerrard.

Question Time is again tomorrow evening at 10:45pm on @BBCOne. Fiona is joined by @nadhimzahawi, @JonAshworth, @SunetraGupta, @FrenchNicci and @JohnDCaudwell. Our first programme of the sequence will take questions from a Digital Viewers in Oldham – be a part of the dialogue utilizing #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/TfJ7hPSPYl — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 16, 2020

Nadhim Zahawi Nadhim Zahawi is an Iraqi-born British Conservative Occasion politician, who is a junior Minister. He has been the Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon since 2010, after the retirement of earlier Conservative MP John Maples.

Nicci Gerrard Gerrard is a author and campaigner, a celebrated novelist and recipient of the 2016 Orwell Prize for Journalism ‘Exposing Britain’s Social Evils’. She is recognized professionally by her pseudonym Nicci French, which is the joint identify she and her husband Sean French use to put in writing. She has been campaigning to forestall individuals in residential houses being separated from their carers throughout the coronavirus disaster. Jon Ashworth Jon Ashworth is a British Labour Occasion politician who has served as Shadow Secretary of State for Well being and Social Care since 2016 and Member of Parliament for Leicester South since 2011. Ashworth labored as an adviser to Gordon Brown and head of celebration relations for Ed Miliband. John Caudwell John Caudwell is a British billionaire businessman and philanthropist who co-founded the cell phone retailer Telephones 4u.

We will probably be live-tweeting @JohnDCaudwell‘s look on @bbcquestiontime tonight. Comply with alongside and shout John out if you agree along with his factors. We’re particularly eager to listen to him push #CaudwellPandemicRecovery #CPR???? to a a lot wider viewers. So urgently wanted! #bbcqt #RT https://t.co/J2AEARyahH — Workforce Caudwell (@TeamCaudwell) September 17, 2020