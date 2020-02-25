Who is on Monday Night Football? Sky Sports listings for MNF games

You’ve had a tough begin to the working week, but it surely’s okay, there’s soccer on the TV – Monday Night Soccer.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher present the proper tonic to an sad Monday with most weeks that includes a primetime Premier League sport to ease the ache of beginning a contemporary week within the workplace.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to find out about Monday Night Soccer on Sky, together with fixtures arising and find out how to watch on TV and on-line.

Monday Night Soccer this week

24th February: Liverpool v West Ham

Monday Night Soccer fixtures

All 8:00pm kick-offs UK time

ninth March: Leicester v Aston Villa

16th March: Everton v Liverpool

Easy methods to watch Monday Night Soccer

You may watch MNF games stay on Sky Sports Premier League and Major Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app.

Sky clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Should you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match by means of NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV may be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.