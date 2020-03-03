Who is on Monday Night Football? Sky Sports listings for MNF games

You’ve had a tough begin to the working week, but it surely’s okay, there’s soccer on the TV – Monday Night Soccer.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher present the proper tonic to an sad Monday with most weeks that includes a primetime Premier League sport to ease the ache of beginning a recent week within the workplace.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you should find out about Monday Night Soccer on Sky, together with fixtures developing and how you can watch on TV and on-line.

Monday Night Soccer this week

24th February: Liverpool v West Ham

Monday Night Soccer fixtures

All 8:00pm kick-offs UK time

ninth March: Leicester v Aston Villa

16th March: Everton v Liverpool

Easy methods to watch Monday Night Soccer

You possibly can watch MNF games dwell on Sky Sports Premier League and Important Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app.

Sky clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

In the event you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match by NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.