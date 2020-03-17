Who is on Monday Night Football? Sky Sports listings for MNF games

You’ve had a tough begin to the working week, however it’s okay, there’s soccer on the TV – Monday Night Soccer.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher present the right tonic to an sad Monday with most weeks that includes a primetime Premier League sport to ease the ache of beginning a contemporary week within the workplace.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it is advisable to learn about Monday Night Soccer on Sky, together with fixtures arising and tips on how to watch on TV and on-line.

Monday Night Soccer this week

24th February: Liverpool v West Ham

Monday Night Soccer fixtures

All 8:00pm kick-offs UK time

ninth March: Leicester v Aston Villa

16th March: Everton v Liverpool

The way to watch Monday Night Soccer

You may watch MNF games reside on Sky Sports Premier League and Fundamental Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

For those who don’t have Sky, you may watch the match by NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.