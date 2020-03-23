Who is on Monday Night Football? Sky Sports listings for MNF games

You’ve had a tough begin to the working week, however it’s okay, there’s soccer on the TV – Monday Night Soccer.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher present the proper tonic to an sad Monday with most weeks that includes a primetime Premier League recreation to ease the ache of beginning a recent week within the workplace.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it’s essential to learn about Monday Night Soccer on Sky, together with fixtures arising and how one can watch on TV and on-line.

Monday Night Soccer this week

24th February: Liverpool v West Ham

Monday Night Soccer fixtures

All 8:00pm kick-offs UK time

ninth March: Leicester v Aston Villa

16th March: Everton v Liverpool

The best way to watch Monday Night Soccer

You possibly can watch MNF games stay on Sky Sports Premier League and Fundamental Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

When you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the match by way of NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.