Who is Ovie Soko? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off contestant and Love Island star

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand As much as Most cancers is with us as soon as once more, right here to lift some dough for a great trigger in addition to the spirits of the total nation.

Love Island scene-stealer Ovie Soko can be swapping seaside trunks for a Bake Off apron to see if his well-known brunch expertise will translate properly to breads – and probably create a brand new catchphrase whereas he’s at it.

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential find out about the multi-talented Love Islander and potential star baker.

Ovie Soko: Key Info

Age: 29

Finest identified for: Coming third in Love Island 2019 and being knowledgeable basketball participant (and being very tall)

Twitter: @OvieSoko

Instagram: oviesoko

Who is Ovie Soko?

Ovie Soko, 6ft 7in, began taking part in basketball in school in Virginia, earlier than entering into the aggressive school basketball scene at the College of Alabama at Birmingham and Duquesne College.

After a failed try to hitch an NBA workforce in the 2014 draft, Soko performed for varied groups round Europe and has now signed with the London Lions.

Nonetheless, it was participating in Love Island in 2019 that actually shot the sky-scraping sportsman to fame, along with his gentlemanly manners and catchphrase (message!) made him extraordinarily in style – to the level that somebody petitioned parliament so he might win as a singleton. Ovie did, nevertheless, go on to couple up with late entrant India Reynolds, and the two needed to accept third place.

Since leaving the villa he’s definitely been busy – he was a visitor chef on This Morning cooking certainly one of his well-known brunches, and appeared with a number of of his fellow Love Islanders for a particular version of Grocery store Sweep.

He has appeared in adverts for Food regimen Coke and Simply Eat – the latter with good friend and fellow Islander Amber Gill – and has additionally introduced he is partnering with ASOS for an upcoming assortment, which we assume caters for all types of heights.

Who will Ovie Soko be competing towards?

Ovie can be competing towards and comedians Jenny Eclair and Russell Howard and documentary maker, Louis Theroux.

Different confirmed celeb contestants embrace Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss and British tennis primary Johanna Konta.