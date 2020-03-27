Who is Ozark’s Erin Pierce? Meet season 3 newcomer Madison Thompson

After nearly two years away, hit Netflix sequence Ozark is returning for a 3rd season on Friday 27th March – with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney reprising their roles as a pair sucked into the darkish world of cash laundering.

And whereas most of the present’s stars are again for the third run, some characters didn’t make it out of the second sequence alive – which implies there is loads of room for a bunch of latest faces to affix the solid.

A kind of new solid members is younger actor Madison Thompson, who performs Erin Pierce on the present. RadioTimes.com spoke to Thompson about her character, what it was like to affix the present and what we will count on from sequence 3 – right here’s all the pieces you’ll want to know…

Who is Erin Pierce?

Erin is the daughter of Helen Pierce – a recurring character from the second season who has now change into a part of the principle solid and is described by Thompson as “very chilly and calculating.”

Talking about her personal character, Thompson stated, “She goes into the Ozarks not figuring out what to anticipate in any respect. She’s by no means been there earlier than, she’s from Chicago, and is type of uprooted from what she is aware of and put into this unusual new place the place she has to adapt.”

She added, “My character is, and also you’ll determine this out proper from the very first scene, very headstrong – she’s similar to her mom in that she is aware of what she needs and is not afraid to take cost and to say no.

“I assumed that was very empowering as a lady to have the ability to play such a powerful character, whilst an adolescent, who was not afraid to stay up for herself.”

What else has Madison Thompson been in?

Whereas this is Thompson’s most excessive profile function up to now, she has additionally appeared in a lot of different US TV reveals. She starred in a 2018 episode of NCIS: New Orleans, three episodes of comedy drama Kevin (Most likely) Saves the World and in a section of the horror anthology sequence Creepshow.

What was it like becoming a member of the solid?

Thompson stated that becoming a member of the solid for the third sequence was like strolling into “a properly oiled machine.”

“These individuals have been working for nearly two years collectively, it’s a whole lot of the identical solid, a whole lot of the identical crew and so they actually work as a workforce, as a machine,” she stated. “They know one another and have nice relationships and there’s all the time such a excessive normal of labor ethic whenever you stroll in.”

And Thompson stated it was significantly thrilling to affix a present wherein the actors are so concerned in creating the story. In addition to being the lead actor on the sequence, Jason Bateman is a producer and has additionally directed a number of episodes – and this is one thing Thompson felt was fascinating to look at.

“The first day on set Jason was really directing me so it was actually cool,” she stated. “I felt like I used to be staring proper into the machine of engaged on a present the place the lead actor is additionally one of many head producers and is the director. You get to grasp his relationship and the truth that Jason does put on a whole lot of completely different hats on this function.”

Who did she take pleasure in working with essentially the most?

Thompson stated she loved working with everybody on the present – however singled out her on-screen mom Janet McTeer for particular reward.

“I believe my favorite person who I labored with was positively Janet who performs my Mother,” she stated. ” I used to be really a very huge fan of her earlier than coming onto the present as a result of I’m an enormous fan of Broadway…and I believe the rationale why I’d be greater than thrilled to work along with her once more is due to how a lot I realized from her this season.

“She actually taught me a whole lot of nice classes that you may’t be taught in an appearing class about what it means to be a giving scene associate and what it means to take the load off the opposite particular person within the scene, and he or she made such nice contributions to the present when it got here to concepts of the right way to shoot and the right way to block.”

What had been essentially the most difficult features of taking part in Erin?

Thompson stated that when she first joined the present she didn’t realise fairly how concerned Erin was going to be within the sequence – and that the writers always stored her on edge concerning her future storyline.

“I didn’t understand how a lot I used to be going to be on it, in order that was most likely the largest problem as a result of I used to be savouring every second on set as if it’s my final,” she stated.

“I didn’t actually know the place my character was going which now trying again I believe was a alternative that the writers made on goal, to not inform me.”

What does Thompson say we will count on from season 3?

Generally Thompson claims that the third sequence will provide each extra of the identical for Ozark followers but additionally some fascinating new developments and dynamics – together with a “deeper dive into the connection between Marty and Wendy.”

She stated, “I believe that the stakes are raised to a stage that viewers have by no means seen earlier than and with these excessive stakes there’s additionally massive potential losses.

“I believe the brand new characters this season positively shake it up and I believe it additionally tonewise strikes an excellent completely satisfied medium between that of season 1 and season 2 – so I’m actually excited to see it.”

Ozark season 3 is streaming on Netflix from 27th March