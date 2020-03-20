Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues this weekend.

The 16th collection kicked off on February 22, with a 90-minute lengthy present stuffed with thrilling options, well-known faces and outrageous stunts.

In order the present continues, who’ll be performing this week? And who else can be making an look sooner or later?

Oh, it is good to be again! ???? #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/SJxgKkgAf2 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 22, 2020

Who can be performing this week?

Prepare for a really particular Finish of The Present Present, as viewers at residence get entangled.

Singer Olly Murs can be performing his huge hit, Dance With Me Tonight on the ITV present, and Ant and Dec have requested viewers to participate now that the present is being filmed with no studio viewers following the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers will get the prospect to bop alongside Olly by sending in one-minute lengthy video clips of them dancing to the observe from the consolation of their residence.

You’ll find out the best way to get entangled right here.

Revealing all on their official Twitter web page, Ant and Dec wrote: “#SaturdayNightTakeaway NEEDS YOU! We now have no studio viewers this week so we wish YOU, the viewers at residence, to be the celebs of the #EndOfTheShowShow…..”

Olly’s efficiency follows JLS, who reunited this yr, dancing duo Twist and Pulse, English singer and songwriter Anne-Marie – who apologised for her controversial efficiency final week – and US woman group The Pussy Cat Dolls.

Who else can be on the present?

Followers can anticipate to see many well-known faces on SNT, with celebrities due to participate in among the present’s craziest challenges, together with I’m A Movie star… Get Out Me Ear.

A few of the stars who’ll be gracing our TV screens embody: Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, and Simon Cowell, to call just a few.

