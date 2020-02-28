Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

After a two-year break, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is again on screens.

The 16th collection kicked off on February 22, with a 90-minute lengthy present filled with thrilling options, well-known faces and outrageous stunts.

So, who’ll be performing this week? And who else will likely be making an look in some unspecified time in the future?

???? We’re interrupting your Saturday to remind you that we’re again in simply ONE WEEK! @antanddec@ITV | 7pm | #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/VCijqd7ffp — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 15, 2020

Who will likely be performing this week?

English singer and songwriter Anne-Marie will likely be taking to the Saturday Night Takeaway stage this weekend.

Revealing all on their Fb web page, Saturday Night Takeaway posted: “Ciao Adios I’m finished, as a result of we’ve acquired precise Anne-Marie on the present this week!”

The 28-year-old additionally confirmed her look on the present, sharing SNT’s publish on her Twitter account as she revealed it’s been her “childhood dream” to carry out on the present.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH CHILDHOOD DREAM! https://t.co/fKqBY41Zc6 — ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) February 26, 2020

Anne-Marie is identified for her solo hits like Alarm and Ciao Adios, in addition to collaborations together with her big #1 with Clear Bandit and Sean Paul, Rockabye, which at current has 2.2 billion views on YouTube.

Reacting to the information, one excited fan commented: “Sure sure sure love Ann Marie,” and one other responded: “So excited to observe it!”

Her efficiency follows US woman group, The Pussycat Dolls, who opened the present forward of their reunion tour this Spring.

Who else will likely be on the present?

Followers can count on to see many well-known faces on SNT, with celebrities due to participate in a few of the present’s craziest challenges, together with I’m A Movie star… Get Out Me Ear.

A few of the stars who’ll be gracing our TV screens embrace: Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, and Simon Cowell, to call a couple of.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV in February.