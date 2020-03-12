Who is Poland’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Alicja Szemplińska who will sing Empires

At 17-years-old, Alicja Szemplińska is no stranger to the music scene.

Simply final 12 months, she gained The Voice of Poland, and this 12 months she’s coming for the Eurovision title as she represents Poland within the 2020 Music Contest.

So will she have the ability to get Poland their first win within the competitors, and bag a second trophy in a 12 months for herself?

Right here’s every thing we all know in regards to the younger star…

Who is representing Poland at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 17

Instagram: @aliciaszemplinska

Alicja Szemplińska, extra generally often known as Alicja, is a Polish singer who gained Season 10 of The Voice of Poland in 2019.

She was chosen to signify Poland after full marks from each the jury and the Polish public by way of televote.

With a complete of 10 factors, she beat Lake Malawi’s Albert Černý (6 factors) and Kasia Dereń (2 factors).

She at the moment has two singles, Prawie, which got here out final 12 months, and Empires – the tune she’ll be performing within the first half of the 2nd Semi-Closing.

What is Poland’s Eurovision 2020 tune known as?

Alicja will be performing her hit Empires, which is an emotional and really highly effective hit about destruction on the planet.

The video at the moment has 460ok views (on the time of writing) and has acquired large reward from followers, with one suggesting it might be a soundtrack for a Hollywood movie.

“This might be a tune for a James Bond film,” they wrote.

Explaining the that means behind the monitor, Alicja stated: “The tune talks in regards to the mechanism of destruction and troublesome points in our current world. Folks construct empires, develop into obsessive about energy and are distracted from what is actually necessary.”

She added: “We spill oil into an ever-burning fireplace, which ends up in an enormous disaster. However there is hope as a result of we rise and fall…it is the circle of life however the query is, ‘Why?’ Do we have now to repeat the identical situation on a regular basis? We construct and destroy. Historical past repeats itself, sadly.”

You may see the video beneath.

The place did Poland are available in final 12 months’s Eurovision?

Poland joined the Eurovision Music Contest in 1994 and completed second with Edyta Górniakin their debut 12 months. Nonetheless, this stays their finest putting, and the nation didn’t qualify from the semi-finals in six out of seven years between 2005 and 2011, earlier than withdrawing from the competition in 2012 and 2013 and returning in 2014.

However, the competitors stays a well-liked occasion in Poland. In 2016, the nation gained Eurovision Younger Musicians. A 12 months later, Poland gained Eurovision Younger Dancers for the second time in a row, and in 2018 and 2019, the nation additionally gained the Junior Eurovision Music Contest.

It appears like there’s loads using on Alicja’s shoulders for Poland to get the massive win.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This 12 months’s Eurovision Music Contest grand last will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Enviornment on Saturday 16 Might, and will be broadcast stay on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Might, with 10 nations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand last – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

