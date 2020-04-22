Who is Queen Bee on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has the nation hooked to guessing who every hidden star actually is.

With Queen Bee at the moment one of many favourites on part of her gorgeous voice, whose face is hidden underneath the extravagant head piece?

The judges had been utterly torn over who she may probably be, with Jonathan Ross pondering if Margot Robbie was on stage, Rita Ora guessing if her pal Charlie XCX was masked, and Ken Jeong choosing Olivia Colman.

Nevertheless, viewers have been buzzing round her pre-performance VT and have provide you with some sturdy theories, together with Nicola Roberts – see which of them RadioTimes.com thinks have legs.

Queen Bee – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Alive – Sia

Week 2: Somebody You Liked – Lewis Capaldi

Week 3: Woman On Hearth – Alicia Keys

Week 4: Heaven – by DJ Sammy

Clues:

Little one star/well-known when she was youthful

A wild card

A number of accents

Joker of the pack

Regulation maker

Activist

Guesses:

Leona Lewis

Jade Thirlwall

Jesy Nelson

Nicola Roberts

Charlotte Church

Is Queen Bee Leona Lewis

Many names have been thrown on the market, nonetheless, this one comes from Masked Singer contestant himself Jake Shears – who was just lately revealed to be the present’s Unicorn.

Jake believes Queen Bee is truly X Issue champion Leona Lewis.

Talking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning present, he stated: “Queen Bee may perhaps be Leona Lewis. I feel she’s going to win, she is an unbelievable singer!”

Leona did win The X Think about 2006, and Jake would have seen Queen Bee in actual life when the contestants had been all on stage collectively.

So, he could possibly be onto one thing right here.

Is Queen Bee Jade Thirlwall?

Following Queen Bee’s rendition of DJ Sammy’s Heaven, followers now imagine Little Combine’s Jade Thirlwall could possibly be behind her black and yellow costume.

Throughout the efficiency, the singing bumblebee appeared to slide up twice – as soon as together with her accent and one other time by dropping in what gave the impression to be a lyric.

“Having a public picture has been troublesome,” she informed viewers, main panelist Davina McCall to leap up and level out her northern accent.

She went on to say that she would usually attempt to “do foolish issues to alter [her] look” and likewise made the comment “girl like me” – a reference to a Little Combine music.

Ands followers had been fast to precise their theories on Twitter, with one writing: “All I can hear is Jade Thirlwall in Queen Bee. #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger.”

One other added: “Queen Bee is Jade from Little Combine, certainly! #MaskedSinger.”

Jade does tick plenty of bins on the subject of Queen Bee – she rose to fame on X Think about 2011, which she gained with Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards, and he or she’s identified for being a powerful LGBTQ ally.

Nevertheless, she isn’t the one Little Combine star to have been named as Queen Bee…

Is Queen Bee Jesy Nelson?

Having initially auditioned for The X Issue as a solo artist, Nelson was introduced again to be a part of group Rhythmix, which quickly grew to become Little Combine – arguably making her a wild card.

She additionally acted when she was youthful, beforehand starring as an additional within the Harry Potter franchise.

Extra just lately, Nelson has positioned herself as an activist after her emotional documentary on trolling and psychological well being.

Is Queen Bee Nicola Roberts?

Many followers had been utterly optimistic they’d cracked the code and it was actually, Nicola Roberts they had been listening to.

The former Women Aloud star is no stranger to the stage and it was clear Queen Bee was a assured performer.

Moreover, she is identified for her Liverpudlian accent which was crystal clear via the voice changer.

The full cease within the argument comes from the very fact Nicola was truly a wild card on Posters: The Rivals… satisfied?

What’s extra, it was just lately identified that Nicola Roberts as soon as backed an MP’s bid to ban sunbed use by under-18s in tanning salons, which coincides with Queen’s regulation background.

And the singer could have just lately given away an unintentional clue, after sharing a video clip to her Instagram.

Is Queen Bee Charlotte Church?

Earlier than singing, Queen Bee stated she began her profession fairly younger and was beforehand seen as a “wild card”.

She additionally defined how she has had a number of accents throughout the years, starting from American to Scouse.

Instantly, many had been satisfied she was Charlotte Church, who rose to fame when she was only a small baby, however the singer was fast to tweet out her defence, insisting she was not the bee.

Is Queen Bee Maisie Williams?

A few viewers thought they’d seen Maisie Williams’ first singing efficiency on TV over the weekend.

The Arya Stark actress shot to fame when she was younger, which inserts the clue.

What’s extra, she was seemingly one of many winners of Recreation of Thrones after that finale, so Queen Bee’s crown could possibly be a nod to that.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV