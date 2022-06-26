Who is Real San Luis, a team that could return Ronaldinho to Mexican soccer

Ronaldinho could return to Mexican soccer with Real San Luis (Photo: Facebook/Real San Luis CF)

Ronaldinho He maintained a close relationship with Mexican soccer in the twilight of his career. Although later returned to the country to be a participant in important football-related events, you could set your new temporary destination in the state of San Luis Potosí. And it is that the Real San Luis Football Club announced it as his new reinforcement without providing further details about what his work will be within the new institution.

Real San Luis CF is one institution founded in June 2022 as part of the teams that make up the Serie A of the Premier League of Mexican soccer, that is, the second division. According to the description published with the creation of their official Facebook page, they seek to consolidate themselves as a “strong” project with the aim of promoting to the Expansion League within the next two years.

Another of the outstanding features of the new football team is its search for “Having a renowned board and a strong team (…) besides being a team that produces Mexican players”. In that sense, taking advantage of the extensive soccer tradition that prevails in the state of Potosí, they have made use of notable figures to break out as one of the most attractive projects on the circuit.

Real San Luis was founded in June 2022 (Photo: Facebook/Real San Luis CF)

The incorporation that has attracted the most attention is that of Ronaldinho Gaúcho. Through the aforementioned social network, they made a publication on Thursday, June 23, 2022; in the text written in Portuguese it was possible to read “Welcome to the lands of Potosí!”namely “Welcome to the land of Potosí”, in Spanish. In the attached image you can see a photograph of the Brazilian star with the Brazil shirt, the number 10 in the background, as well as the Real San Luis shield on the front.

Although the announcement caused great expectation among the fans, it will not be possible to see the legendary 10 on the pitch. Currently, Ronaldinho is 42 years old and Article 13 of the Premier League Competition Regulations only allows the registration of players born from 1998 for the general category as well as eight players born between 1997 and 1994 for the senior category. . In that sense, the age range is from 24 to 28 years.

In this sense, the directive I would have prepared a position as a technical assistant or even within the body of civil servants. The position of technical director would not be granted to the Brazilian since he is already occupied by Raul Ariaswho was responsible for directing the Rayos de Necaxa team that was able to beat Real Madrid in the 2000 Club World Cup.

Raúl Arias will be the coach of the new team (Photo: Facebook/Real San Luis CF)

Arias has a long history as a player and technical director. However, in the second facet of him he has appeared on the bench for teams such as Correcaminos, Necaxa, San Luis, Chivas, Tecos, Cienciano de Perú, Atlético San Luis and Tepatitlán.

“Friends of San Luis, what a pleasure to greet you and share with you this project in which I am involved. It is the second division category. I am happy for the opportunity to to direct. It is a difficult category, good and I am happy because it is done in my city with the fans that I love so much and with whom I will always be grateful throughout my life. See you there,” Arias said.

Another of the characters who has been in charge of promoting the ambitious project is Alfredo Gonzalez Tahuilan, who was an icon of the extinct San Luis club and has launched the call for the youth of Potosí to attend the scouting sessions. While, the new franchise will have its first professional experience starting with the 2022 Opening tournament.

