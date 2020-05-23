Who is really targeting Leyla in Emmerdale after shock assault?

Somebody is out to get Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) in Emmerdale following a vicious act of vandalism, however with prime suspect, imply teen Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger), denying she was behind it might the village marriage ceremony planner have a secret stalker?

After yet one more conflict with boyfriend Liam Cavanagh’s stroppy daughter, Leyla was mortified on Friday 22nd Might when she led her shoppers to the Take a Vow workplace to disclose her plans for his or her nuptials solely to search out somebody had damaged in and totally trashed the place.

Angrily confronting Leanna in the road, as soon as her unimpressed potential shoppers had left and urged Ms Harding name the cops, the 2 ladies in Dr Cavanagh’s life exchanged a tirade of insults.

Accusing the blonde schoolgirl outright of the vandalism as payback for her dad’s perceived neglect now he’s received (one other) new girlfriend, Leyla lashed out and slapped her around the face, regardless of Leanna categorically insisting she was not behind the focused assault.

Dropping her rag and getting bodily violent solely serves to play into Leanna’s palms, as Leyla discovers subsequent week when Liam seems to take his little woman’s facet over their fixed combating, pushing father and daughter nearer collectively and portray Leyla because the baddie – and jeopardising their already rocky relationship.

Minxy Leanna is positively able to such vindictiveness but when she had trashed the workplace, absolutely she would’ve admitted it to Leyla’s face even when she then denied it to her father? And there have to be a purpose why viewers solely noticed the trashing by means of the standpoint of whoever did it, which makes a shock twist in their identification very potential.

This is worrying information for Leyla because it means somebody aside from her rival for Liam’s affections needs to make her endure – however who might that be?

Has her personal son Jacob Gallagher betrayed his mum to impress Leanna? The kids are on the verge of a giant romance that has threatened to get off the bottom for months. Maybe Jakey’s manipulation by poisonous trainer Maya Stepney had a much bigger impression on his behaviour and feelings than first thought, and he’s nonetheless offended at Leyla for meddling in his forbidden romance along with his abuser?

