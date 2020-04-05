Who is Rob Gronkowski? Meet the NFL star turned WrestleMania host

No stress, Rob Gronkowski, however you might simply have the hopes of the sport-deprived world pinned in your shoulders this weekend.

WrestleMania 36 is certainly one of the solely main stay occasions in the world nonetheless happening amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Gronk can be entrance and centre of all of it as the host of the pre-recorded present – however who is he?

Take a look at our full information to the flamboyant former NFL star Gronkowski…

Who is Rob Gronkowski?

Gronkowski is a former American Soccer celebrity having loved a glittering eight-year NFL profession with the all-conquering New England Patriots.

The 30-year-old made a shock determination to retire from the recreation in 2018 however is but to completely shut the door on a return to the league.

Gronk – who struck up a lethal partnership with Tom Brady – was all the time lauded for his bouncy character and garnered a popularity for ‘spiking’ footballs (throwing them laborious into the floor) to rejoice a landing in a transfer inevitably replicated in playgrounds throughout the US as the ‘Gronk Spike’.

He received three Tremendous Bowl titles all through his profession and is very a lot in rivalry for a Corridor of Fame spot in the future

Why is Rob Gronkowski internet hosting WrestleMania?

Since his retirement, Gronk has made quite a few media appearances together with holding an analyst function for FOX Sports activities in the US, whereas he most not too long ago appeared as the White Tiger character on The Masked Singer.

The previous tight finish is a lifelong WWE fan who made a cameo look throughout the Andre the Big Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

His involvement in the ring was minimal, however it led to main hypothesis over his future with the firm.

Gronk penned a cope with WWE however it stays to be seen what that precisely entails. The previous Patriots star made a vigorous debut on SmackDown final week as he rattled off a hype intro in entrance of an empty enviornment, and can now host WrestleMania 36.

It stays to be seen how a lot motion Gronkowski will see this weekend, however it could be no shock if he leaped into the ring for an all-acti0n debut show.