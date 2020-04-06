Who is Rob Gronkowski? Meet the NFL star turned WrestleMania host

No strain, Rob Gronkowski, however you could simply have the hopes of the sport-deprived world pinned in your shoulders this weekend.

WrestleMania 36 is one among the solely main dwell occasions in the world nonetheless happening amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Gronk will probably be entrance and centre of all of it as the host of the pre-recorded present – however who is he?

Watch WrestleMania 36 dwell and free

Take a look at our full information to the flamboyant former NFL star Gronkowski…

Who is Rob Gronkowski?

Gronkowski is a former American Soccer celebrity having loved a glittering eight-year NFL profession with the all-conquering New England Patriots.

The 30-year-old made a shock determination to retire from the recreation in 2018 however is but to totally shut the door on a return to the league.

Gronk – who struck up a lethal partnership with Tom Brady – was all the time lauded for his bouncy persona and garnered a repute for ‘spiking’ footballs (throwing them onerous into the floor) to rejoice a landing in a transfer inevitably replicated in playgrounds throughout the US as the ‘Gronk Spike’.

He received three Tremendous Bowl titles all through his profession and is very a lot in competition for a Corridor of Fame spot in the future

Why is Rob Gronkowski internet hosting WrestleMania?

Since his retirement, Gronk has made quite a few media appearances together with holding an analyst position for FOX Sports activities in the US, whereas he most not too long ago appeared as the White Tiger character on The Masked Singer.

The previous tight finish is a lifelong WWE fan who made a cameo look throughout the Andre the Large Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

His involvement in the ring was minimal, nevertheless it led to main hypothesis over his future with the firm.

Gronk penned a take care of WWE nevertheless it stays to be seen what that precisely entails. The previous Patriots star made a energetic debut on SmackDown final week as he rattled off a hype intro in entrance of an empty enviornment, and can now host WrestleMania 36.

It stays to be seen how a lot motion Gronkowski will see this weekend, however it might be no shock if he leaped into the ring for an all-acti0n debut show.