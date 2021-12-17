Who is Roberto Medina, the best Mexican coach of the Concacaf women’s team

The current technical director of Tigres Femenil de Liga MX was recognized as the best coach at the level of the entire Concacaf of the year 2021 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On the afternoon of this Thursday, December 16, International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) shared the name of the winners for the different categories recognized by the federation and for the best Concacaf coach at the female level, the Mexican Roberto Medina he was the one who took the distinction.

The actual technical director of Female Tigers of Liga MX was recognized as the best coach at the level of the entire Concacaf of the year 2021. Through the official website of the IFFHS announced the recognition to the leader of The amazon.

Currently Medina is a recognized figure within the Liga MX Women, since he is in command of the team with the greatest championships in Mexico, which is the UANL (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) team.

Roberto Medina arrived at Tigres Femenil in 2019 (Photo: Twitter / @ medina_mex)

On Friday 17th it will be part of one more edition of the women’s Mexican soccer final, in which he will face the Striped from Monterrey in one more chapter of classic from Monterrey.

Roberto Gerardo Medina Arellano He is originally from Mexico City, within his career in Mexican soccer his performance as a professional player in the First Division of Mexico stands out during the late eighties and early nineties.

He played in clubs like Pumas, Pachuca, Monterrey, Puebla and León. He also participated with former Liga MX First Division clubs such as Tecos de la UAG, Tiburones de Veracruz and Atlante. With the latter he retired from professional football.

In 2002 he made his retirement official and the last shirt he wore was that of The Iron Colts. The total number of his playing career is summarized as follows: played 422 games in the maximum Mexican soccer circuit, added a total 32.804 minutes on court and accumulated 28 goals.

Roberto Medina played in clubs such as Pumas, Pachuca, Monterrey, Puebla and León (Photo: TUDN)

He moved away from the courts for a period since he joined TV Azteca Y ADN 40 What sports analyst. But it was until 2010 when he returned to take part in Mexican football but now from the bench of the technical direction.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) It gave her the opportunity to direct the Mexican U-20 Women’s National Team. Led to Tri al U-20 Women’s World Cup in Germany in 2010 in which he had an outstanding performance since the team remained as the group leader and classified the players to the quarterfinals.

However, they fell to South Korea’s teams with a score of 3 – 1. This achievement allowed them to lead the team. Tricolor Older female. He sought to take the players to the France World Cup 2019 but when he failed to do so, he was dismissed from the management.

During the 2020 Guardians, Roberto Medina won the first title with Tigres (Photo: Twitter / @ TigresFemenil)

But she wasted no time and quickly found a club that gave her the opportunity to continue to shine in Mexican women’s soccer. After the departure of Ramon Villa Zeballos of the feline group, Medina joined as the new technical director of Tigres.

It started activities for 2020 but due to the health contingency, the tournament was interrupted. With the resumption of the sport in the country, he took the reins of the royal team for the 2020 Guardians in which they finished as leaders of the table. He played his first final against Monterrey.

They resolved the championship on penalties after tying the aggregate 1 – 1. That was how Medina led to a winning path to The amazon. At Guardians 2021 reached the final again and won the two-time championship of the felines and obtained the first trophy Concacaf Women’s Champion of Champions for the club and for its trajectory.

