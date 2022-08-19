Who is Rolando Álvarez, the bishop kidnapped by the Daniel Ortega regime

Riot police prevented Monsignor Rolando Álvarez from leaving his house to officiate a mass this Thursday. (Photo Diocese of Matagalpa)

*(Article originally published on 8/6/22. Updated on 8/19/22)

Mgr Rolando Alvarez found a row of riot police threatening, with shields, helmets and clubs in hand, blocking the gate of his house when he tried to leave, on the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, to officiate at four o’clock mass in the Cathedral.

“The higher authorities have not given permission,” he said in an improvised video to explain to parishioners of Matagalpa his absence from the mass he himself had called for in the morning. “We find here six priests and six lay people who have us locked up in the episcopal curia. We are going to remain here without disrespecting the Police, we have never disrespected them”.

The priest crossed his arms in front of the riot police and sang: “You are my soul brother, really my friend…”

Nicaragua’s Bishop Rolando Alvarez asked the Nicaraguan police to leave him in peace



Álvarez is bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and one of the most critical voices in the Nicaraguan Catholic hierarchy. His sermons frequently lambast human rights violations, religious persecution, and abuses of power.

Both Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo accuse the Nicaraguan Catholic Church of supporting the citizen rebellion that began in April 2018, which they describe as an “attempted coup,” and they maintain a constant siege against some priests and bishops. Álvarez is one of the most visible faces. And persecuted.

On Monday, August 1, the Ortega regime ordered the closure of seven Catholic stations of the Matagalpa diocese, and police forces raided the Niño Jesús de Praga chapel, in the city of Sébaco, with the intention of seizing the Catholic radio equipment that worked there.

The parish priest of Sébaco, priest Uriel Vallejos, was forced to take refuge in the parish house, where he remained besieged until Wednesday night. Another contingent of policemen surrounded the home of Monsignor Álvarez in Matagalpa.

According to a report by the Nicaraguan investigator, attorney Martha Patricia Molina, the Nicaraguan Catholic Church has suffered, until this week, more than 250 attacks by the regime of Daniel Ortega and his sympathizers, among which count beatings of priests, desecration of temples, armed attacks, burning and siegeamong other.

In May of this year, Álvarez denounced in a video the “persecution” who suffered from the Sandinista regime and announced an indefinite fast “on water and serum” until the harassment ceased.

“Today I have been persecuted throughout the day by the Sandinista police” affirmed the bishop of Matagalpa in the video and related that when asking the agents the reason for the persecution “they have informed me that they obey orders” and that they were doing it for their safety. “Those who make us feel insecure with this persecution are you, brother policemen,” Álvarez would have told them, according to his testimony.

On August 4, at seven o’clock in the morning, Monsignor Álvarez again put the policemen who besieged him in check. Carrying the image of Jesus in the sacrament, and Dressed in the sacred vestments of his cult, he went out into the street to pray and face his persecutors. In the video, recorded by some of his assistants, it is seen how he places the religious image in front of several agents and police chiefs, who back away uncomfortably. “This is a battle between good and evil”, he proclaimed.

Monsignor Rolando José Álvarez Lagos, 55 years old, was born in Managua in a Christian home, where the father was a worker and the mother sold atol. As a child he showed a vocation for the priesthood and his brothers remember him gathering the family at home to celebrate mass as “father Michael”, according to a story by the older sister, Vilma Álvarez, to the magazine Magazine, of the newspaper La Prensa.

During the 1980s, he refused to do the compulsory military service that the Sandinista revolution demanded of young people. “About two or three times they took him prisoner. And the times they took him away they came to search the house. They left us all in an uproar. It was a lot of pain and suffering to see what they did… He never got involved in politics, only in religion”, says his sister.

Monsignor Rolando Álvarez is well loved in the communities of his Diocese. (Photo courtesy Magazine/La Prensa)

To get to safety, he fled to Guatemala, where he lived as a refugee. “I think we belong to a generation of young people who had to conquer our freedom at the price of persecution and pain,” he told the magazine the press. In Guatemala he makes the decision to enter the Catholic seminary.

At age 20, with a girlfriend he thought might be his wife, he faced the dilemma of his life. It took him a year to decide “if God was calling him to the Church to marry or to marry others.” In December 1994 he was ordained a priest in the Managua Cathedral. He was 28 years old. “It was a dream, an illusion that the Lord had finally led me into,” he says. On April 2, 2011, he assumed the leadership of the Diocese of Matagalpa.

Monsignor Álvarez has been seen visiting remote communities on horseback, cooking, polishing floors or dancing in some religious activity.

In May 2018, Álvarez was part of the Episcopal Conference team that served as a witness and mediator in the first National Dialogue between the Daniel Ortega regime and the opposition. At that time, Nicaragua was experiencing days of a civic rebellion that had practically paralyzed the country with more than a hundred barricades (tranques) on streets and highways and constant massive protest marches that came to demand Ortega’s resignation.

“The national dialogue has only one goal: change. Change is inevitable, there is no other way, there is no other purpose. Change is coming and with it the democratization of the Republic of Nicaragua”, the bishop specified shortly before the parties sat down at the negotiating table.

Ortega used the dialogue to catch a second wind, and organize a bloody crackdown with war weapons and military and paramilitary troops to dismantle the protests. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) estimates that 355 deaths occurred in those violent days.

In March of the following year the second national dialogue was held, but this time the Ortega regime vetoed the position of witness and mediator of Bishop Álvarez. The Catholic Church was represented on that occasion only by Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, Archbishop of Managua, and the Apostolic Nuncio Stanislaw Sommertag.

“How dare this so-called priest (Monsignor Álvarez) explain what a dialogue between Nicaraguans should be if he, violating the advice of Jesus Christ himself to love one another, rather sent the anti-dialogue hordes to massacre to the people in the roundabouts with their fearsome barricades and their fearsome masked mobs”, disqualified in September 2018, the official newspaper 19 Digital.

The second dialogue also failed and the regime has since maintained the campaign of harassment and persecution against the bishops and priests who it considers supported the 2018 citizen rebellion.

The residence of Bishop Rolando Álvarez remains besieged by police. (Photo Diocese of Matagalpa)

The Episcopal Curia of Matagalpa, where Monsignor Álvarez lives, remains besieged by an unusual number of patrols and police officers carrying weapons of war. Both some pro-government deputies and Rosario Murillo insinuated that the bishop could be jailed on charges of “inciting violence.”

That finally came to fruition this Friday.. The irruption of the forces happened at 3:00, local time; and hundreds of people approached the place to try to ensure the safety of the Monsignor and other religious when they heard the church bells ring. Álvarez had been in the place along with eight collaborators for 16 days.

the local environment 100% News He reported that riot police broke down the gates of the curia to arrest the bishop and his companions. “Urgent! At this time the National Police has entered the Episcopal Curia of our Diocese of Matagalpa”, denounced the diocese on Facebook at 3:20 in the morning.

The aforementioned portal indicated that there is great fear and uncertainty in the area for what may happen to the bishop, the priests, seminarians and laity who were inside the curia.

