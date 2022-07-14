Who is Román Vega, the 18-year-old Argentine youth who was transferred to Barcelona

Vega is 18 years old and will try his luck at Barcelona B (@romaanvega)

The Hotbed of the World gave another blow in the international market. Argentine Juniors just closed the transfer of the 18-year-old youth Roman Vega to Barcelona. The bug de La Paternal will give the left back on loan for a year, who is regularly called up for the Argentine national team and had steps through the Albiceleste with Fernando Batista and Javier Mascherano in the Sub 20.

Although the figures did not come out, Vega will go to the Barcelona Subsidiary team in a transfer that will include a position and a purchase option. The idea of ​​the Catalans is to be able to develop him in their ranks to exploit his qualities, enhance him and evaluate him at the end of the 2022/2023 season to sign him definitively and project him as a professional in the institution.

Through social networks, the top scorer who made his first preseason last year and debuted in Primera on May 9, 2021 in the victory against Estudiantes de La Plata for the League Cup (he played for half an hour), he said goodbye to his family and loved ones. Vega also garnered a handful of minutes from the hand of Gabriel Milito in the matches against Independiente (July last year in Avellaneda) and had been integrating the substitute bench in the current Professional League.

Román Vega, on Catalan soil (@romaanvega)

the Catalan media Sport He has already published an analysis of this young national promise: “Román Vega is a technical footballer who grew up as a left-back but who, when he arrived at the Argentinos Juniors subsidiary, had a few minutes as a central defender. The coaches who know him assure that he is very aggressive in the brand and has class, criteria and personality both when he comes out with the ball and when it comes to attacking. He has a high percentage of success in individual duels and, when he plays on the wing, he offers speed, physical movement and vision of the game”.

Logically, the signing had the recommendation of Javier Mascherano and Gabriel Milito, two former Barcelona footballers who maintain direct contact with that entity. In this way, Vega will join the contingent of albiceleste promises that militate in the Old Continent such as the brothers Franco and Valentín Carboni (Inter Milan), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid), Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal), Luka Romero (Lazio), Matías Soulé (Juventus) and the outstanding Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).

As a recent background, it is worth noting that former Boca defender Santiago Ramos Mingo joined the Barcelona youth squad and has been a member of their ranks for a year. Apart from Lionel Messi, other Argentines who passed through the Blaugrana entity were Mascherano, Sergio Agüero, Milito, Juan Román Riquelme, Javier Saviola, Maximiliano López, Juan Pablo Sorín and Diego Armando Maradona, among others.

Another Argentine jewel that goes to European football (@romaanvega)

