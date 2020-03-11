Who is Russell Howard? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off contestant and comedian

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand As much as Most cancers is with us as soon as once more, right here to lift some dough for a superb trigger in addition to the spirits of the whole nation.

Comedians have a patchy monitor report in the Bake Off tent – so right here’s hoping Bristolian funnyman Russell Howard can do higher than James Acaster’s notorious try final 12 months…

Right here’s all the things it is advisable find out about Mock the Week common, get up comedian and potential star baker Russell Howard.

Russell Howard: Key Details

Age: 39

Finest identified for: Stand-up comedy and TV appearances

Twitter: @russellhoward

Instagram: russellhoward

Excited to be getting into the @BritishBakeOff tent for @SU2CUK. You possibly can donate at https://t.co/M0yfszAXjE or signal as much as fundraise at https://t.co/n9igyqeWDn – 100% of your donation goes to Most cancers Analysis UK in assist of the Stand Up To Most cancers marketing campaign. pic.twitter.com/22Z1pLCBXx — Russell Howard (@russellhoward) January 7, 2020

Who is Russell Howard?

Russell Howard started his comedy profession on radio, writing and performing in The Milk Run in addition to The Russell Howard Present with good friend and fellow comedian Jon Richardson.

Howard’s massive TV breakthrough got here on Mock the Week, which he was a daily panellist on till 2010.

In 2009 the comedian created topical comedy sequence Russel Howard’s Good Information, which ran for ten sequence and turned one among BBC Three’s highest-rated reveals.

Howard has additionally labored with Comedy Central, internet hosting Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central in addition to becoming a member of the rising pattern of comedians filming a vacation with a mum or dad in Russell Howard & Mum: USA Highway Journey.

He co-wrote and acted in A Gert Lush Christmas in 2015, and is a daily visitor on panel reveals resembling eight out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You?

Howard nonetheless repeatedly embarks on stand-up excursions, and presently has a brand new Good Information-inspired present The Russell Howard Hour on Sky One.

Who will Russell Howard be competing towards?

Russell might be competing towards Love Island’s Ovie Soko, comedian Jenny Eclair and documentary maker, Louis Theroux.

Different confirmed superstar contestants embody Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss and British tennis primary Johanna Konta.