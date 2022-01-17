Who is Salvatore Caruso, the “lucky loser” who benefited from Djokovic’s elimination from the Australian Open

Caruso will replace Djokovic at the Australian Open (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic will not be able to defend the title at the Australian Open. The current number one in the world of the ATP ranking finally was deported from the country this Sunday after the judges of the Melbourne Federal Court confirmed the cancellation of the Serbian tennis player’s visa.

With the absence of the world tennis icon, who left Australia for Dubai, the door was opened for the “lucky loser”, better known as the Lucky Loser, Salvatore Caruso (defeated in the last round of the ‘qualy‘ by Taro Daniel), who will be in charge of replacing him in the box.

The Italian, on the number step 150 of the ranking, will be the first seed of the contest because the entity had already made official the order of the game corresponding to this Monday.

If the pairings had been made after knowing the determination of the governmental authorities, Russian Andrey Rublev (5th) would have taken his place.

Djokovic left Australia after the cancellation of the visa (Reuters)

In this way, Salvatore Caruso will be in charge of covering the position of the Serbian Novak Djokovic (1) and will face the number one compatriot in the first round Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 29-year-old Italian He is a professional since 2010 and so far he has not won titles within the top category circuit but he has done so in the Challenger, such as Barcelona in 2019. At the end of the following year, on November 16, 2020 reached its best position in the ranking by occupying step number 76. It should be noted that he is a right-handed player who is noted for his backhand.

Now, with the illusion of starting on the right foot in the first Grand Slam of the year, the native of Avola (a town in Sicily in Italy), will face Serbian Kecmanovic at the 1573 Arena this Monday from 09:15 GMT, schedule rescheduled after the absence of Nole.

Caruso will play against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (Reuters)

The deportation of the Serb from the oceanic country, confirmed by the Federal Court after dismissing the last appeal of the tennis player on the new cancellation of his visa, seriously destabilized a table that will have the upper half of the upper part led by the transalpine Matteo Berrettini (7) as best ranked; while in his other half there will be players like the German Alexander Zverev (3) or Spanish Rafael Nadal (6).

This could lead to some decaffeinated quarterfinals in its superior segment and other quarter-finals with final aroma in its lower part. On the other side of the table, some hypothetical quarterfinals would be the ones that would face the Russians Daniil Medvedev (2) and Andrey Rublev (5), as well as the one between the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) and the Norwegian Casper Ruud (8).

KEEP READING

Novak Djokovic lost the legal battle against Australia and was deported

The harsh analysis of Djokovic’s father: “It is as if they had tried to kill the best athlete in the world with 50 bullets in the chest”

The economic and sports losses that Novak Djokovic could suffer after his departure from Australia

The ATP ruled after Djokovic’s elimination from the Australian Open: “His absence is a loss for our sport”