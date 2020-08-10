Who is Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young’s fiancé Tarek El Moussa?

Selling Sunset season three has set Netflix alight because it launched on Friday and one factor that retains cropping up is the id of Heather Rae Young’s fiancé and why he doesn’t characteristic within the present.

*This text comprises spoilers about Selling Sunset season three*

Tarek El Moussa, 38, is the person in query and, as a mirror reverse of Chrishell Stause’s reported discovery by textual content that she was being divorced by husband Justin, Heather, 32, immediately introduced she was getting married.

“The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!” screamed the Selling Sunset realtor on her Instagram simply over per week in the past.

Tarek had his personal Instagram worthy publish: “This is the precise second I received down on one knee and requested @heatherraeyoungto be my spouse! You simply by no means know the place life is going to take you. When you advised me 13 months in the past I might be engaged at present I might have known as you loopy. You simply can’t predict what’s going to occur. One second you’re sitting there and the following your life is utterly completely different.”

His enthusiastic message didn’t cease there as he revealed the previous Playboy mannequin had “not solely turn into my finest pal however she’s additionally unimaginable to [children] Tay and Bray”.

So, former Playboy mannequin Heather and Tarek are blissfully glad, however why hasn’t he featured in season three of the hit collection set within the opulent Los Angeles actual property world on the Oppenheim Group?

Home Stunning reported that it’s as a result of he’s below contract on HGTV channel presenting one other Californian actual property programme Flip or Flop together with his ex-wife Christina Anstead.

It’s the identical purpose that Justin Hartley hasn’t appeared on Selling Sunset. His contract with NBC household drama This Is Us reportedly prevented him from showing, though it’s uncertain he would have been eager to look within the new season of the actual property docusoap judging by the spectacular revelations.

A key scene in season three happens when Chrishell reveals that Justin allegedly texted her to inform her that he had filed for divorce. This revelation has not been verified by Justin himself.

