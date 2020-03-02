Who is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Ana Soklic who will sing Voda?

Ana needed to compete with 11 different hopefuls vying for nomination to Rotterdam in Slovenia’s Evrovizijska Melodija or EMA earlier than being chosen as her nation’s Eurovision consultant.

Who is representing Slovenia at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 35-36

Instagram: @annasoklich

Ana Soklič is Slovenia’s entry to Eurovision 2020.

She has been singing since 2004, releasing solely 5 singles each few years, and he or she will sing her newest single on the Contest.

What is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2020 music known as?

Ana will be singing Voda, which suggests water. She composed alongside Bojan Simončičand and wrote the lyrics herself.

Though unclear as as to whether or not she will sing in Slovenian or English, the phrases clearly ship a robust message of liberation from the constraints of life at this time and marching to a brand new daybreak, however having to make sacrifices alongside the way in which.

The place did Slovenia are available final 12 months’s Eurovision?

In 2019, the nation completed in a decent 15th place, scoring 105 factors with the music, Sebi by duo Zala Kraji and Gašper Šanti.

Slovenia debuted within the Contest in 1993, having beforehand entered as a part of Yugoslavia. Their finest rating up to now was seventh place, achieved in 1995 and 2001.

While they haven’t gained to date, Slovenia gained Eurovision Choir of the 12 months in 2017.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This 12 months’s Eurovision Music Contest grand last will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Area on Saturday 16 Might, and will be broadcast dwell on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Might, with 10 nations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand last – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

The Eurovision Music Contest 2020 last is on 16th Might 2020