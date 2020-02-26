Who is Spain’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Blas Canto who will sing Universo

Spain’s Eurovision 2020 act Blas Canto has an enormous rep to maintain up, with Spain being the nation to efficiently take part most frequently within the Eurovision Track Contest.

And with 5 albums underneath his belt, and a previous with the Eurovision Track Contest, it sounds just like the 27-year-old might have an excellent probability at profitable it for Spain.

However what units him except for the opposite 40 Eurovision rivals?

Right here’s every part we all know concerning the fashionable star…

Who is representing Spain at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 27

Instagram: @blascanto_es

Twitter: @BlasCanto

Blas Canto grew to become a family identify in Spain after his participation in EuroJunior, the Spanish choice for the Junior Eurovision Track Contest in 2004.

In 2011, he participated within the nationwide choice for the Eurovision Track Contest with the profitable band Auryn, nonetheless, they simply missed out on profitable the ticket to Düsseldorf, ending second with the tune Volver.

So far, Blas has launched 5 albums. His first 4 albums had been launched with the boyband Auryn, which grew to become the Finest Spanish Act within the MTV Europe Music Awards.

And in 2018, he launched his first solo album, Complicado, which included the large hit Él No Soy Yo.

Talking of his Eurovision stint, he mentioned: “It’s a longtime dream of mine. I dreamt of taking part within the Eurovision Track Contest since I used to be a toddler.”

What is Spain’s Eurovision 2020 tune referred to as?

Blas will be singing electropop hit Universo, which was composed by himself, Dan Hammond, Dangelo Ortega, Maciej Mikolaj Trybulec and Ash Hicklin.

Universo is a considerably new sound for the singer, nonetheless, it stays true to the pop essence for which he is identified in Spain.

It was picked out of 50 songs for the Eurovision Track Contest.

The place did Spain are available in final 12 months’s Eurovision?

Spain participated within the Eurovision Track Contest 2019 with La venda, which was carried out by Miki and written by Adrià Salas.

Regardless of being a part of the Massive 5 and routinely qualifying to compete within the closing, Spain positioned 22nd out of the 26 taking part nations with simply 54 factors.

However, Spain has competed within the competitors most frequently since their debut within the 1961 Eurovision Track Contest, they usually’ve additionally received twice.

Their first triumph got here in 1968 with Massiel’s La, La, La, they usually received once more the next 12 months in Madrid, due to Salomé’s Vivo Cantando.

This made them the the primary nation to win twice in a row.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This 12 months’s Eurovision Track Contest grand closing will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Enviornment on Saturday 16 Could, and will be broadcast dwell on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Could, with 10 nations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand closing – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

