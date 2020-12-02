Who is Srinivas Biwi, who got the responsibility for the post of full time president of Youth Congress

new Delhi: Srinivas BV, the interim president of the youth wing of the Congress, was appointed as the full-time chairman of the organization. According to a statement issued by the party’s organization general secretary KC Venugopal, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Srinivas as the President of the Youth Congress with immediate effect. Also Read – Vice President appealed to the youth to give up negativity, said- all issues including ban on CAA should be studied academically

Last year, Srinivas was appointed as the interim president of the organization after the resignation of Keshav Chand Yadav as the President of the Youth Congress. Congress sources say that since becoming the interim president, Srinivas has been very active in anti-government protests and social work, due to which the party high command has given him the responsibility of full-time president.

After being appointed full-time president, Srinivas said, "I thank Soniaji and Rahul ji for reposing confidence in me." We will leave no stone unturned to raise the voices of the youth, strengthen the organization and advance the Congress ideology through the Youth Congress. , KK Shastri, Manu Jain and Raj Patel have been appointed as the National Convenor (Social Media) of the organization.