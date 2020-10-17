Who is stalking the McQueens on Hollyoaks? Theories and suspects

At the centre of Hollyoaks‘ twenty fifth anniversary week is a menacing thriller – somebody is stalking the McQueen household and blackmailing them over a collection of hidden secrets and techniques, however who is it?

The spooky state of affairs began with a collection of unnerving texts however descends into full-on intimidation as seven of the present McQueen clan residing in the village obtain related threats from an nameless blackmailer making despicable calls for.

A creepy speaking robotic doll seems in the Canine in the Pond pub, and accuses the McQueens of being responsible of the seven lethal sins – in the event that they don’t cough up money their secrets and techniques will probably be uncovered and they’ll all find yourself in jail.

Courageous Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) vows to defy the tormentor and defend her kin together with Sylver McQueen (David Tag), John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and the just lately returned Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter). However will she be outsmarted by the unseen baddie?

And who precisely has received it in for the harassed Hollyoaks household – and why? Listed below are seven potential antagonists and their motives.

Breda McQueen – again from the lifeless?

It’s a protracted shot however this is Hollyoaks, and they’re certain to tug out all the stops for the anniversary plot. Nanny Breda, or ‘Scary Poppins’ as Darren Osborne memorably named her, grew to become considered one of the cleaning soap’s most infamous serial killers (and there’s been just a few, in order that’s fairly a praise). She might have been killed off in the spectacular late night time particular in January 2020, however what number of occasions did we expect Warren Fox had perished just for him to return with a twinkle in his eye and a brand new contract? Don’t wager towards twisted bad-dad-despatcher Breda having miraculously survived and being behind this entire factor to get revenge on the brood that betrayed her.

James Nightingale – the spurned lover?

It wasn’t that way back we had been gripped by one other McQueen thriller – who shot Mercedes? Certainly one of the locals with a grudge towards the lairy landlady and their finger on the set off was lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan). He mistakenly thought Merce had murdered his lover Harry Thompson (truly considered one of Breda’s victims), however she’s not the solely McQueen Mr Nightingale has beef with: ex-lover John Paul has dumped him for warm cop PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr). And James doesn’t take rejection very effectively… Has he focused the complete household in retaliation for his heartbreak?

Grace Black – settling a rating?

Serving to James put a bullet in the brunette final 12 months was his accomplice in crime – Mercy’s on/off rival, ballbreaking blonde gangster Grace Black (Tamara Wall). Mercedes had coated up her involvement with the hit and run that just about killed Ms Black, which she was understandably not glad about. However the females’ feud spiralled uncontrolled resulting in the loss of life (in a roundabout manner) of Grace’s final surviving brother, Liam Donovan, and the women known as a truce. Like that was going to final – you possibly can’t hold grudge down, and Grace has been suspiciously quiet of late. Has she reignited the flames of anger in direction of Mercedes to take the final revenge on her arch-enemy as Hollyoaks reaches its huge milestone?

Mitzeee Minniver – again for revenge?

Now this we’d like to see. Earlier than Grace there was Mitzeee (Rachel Shenton), Mercy’s former fellow alpha feminine who she fought with over males, cash and standing as queen of the village. Mercedes riled up her outdated rival off display screen when she kidnapped her son Bobby Costello from America the place his step-mum Mitz was elevating him with the lad’s dad Carl Costello, who then ended up got rid of by Breda when he got here to get his boy again. There is some critically unfinished enterprise brewing right here, making Mitzeee a really doubtless suspect. Getting Shenton again could be an actual coup, as she’s now an Oscar winner and star of Channel 5’s hit reboot of All Creatures Nice and Small.

Warren Fox – desires Mercy again?

Outdated flames Cunning and Mercy briefly grew to become buddies with advantages when Warren (Jamie Lomas) returned to the village earlier in 2020. Mercedes and soul mate Sylver had been on the proverbial break, and though it appeared Warren gallantly stepped apart when the couple reunited after Breda died (or did she?!), what if his dented delight has been secretly consuming away at him ever since and he’s been plotting revenge? Warren has historical past with most of the McQueens and a vindictive streak so long as the Mersey tunnel. What a twist it will be if the cleaning soap revealed their primary arduous man was making an attempt to take down their most well-known household? And also you thought it was Sienna he was obsessive about.

Cleo McQueen – indignant love rival?

Unfortunate in love Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) sloped off in November 2019 having been humiliated by fiancée Mitchell Deveraux and finest mate Scott Drinkwell who had been having an affair behind her again. Whereas she’s been away licking her wounds, one other former fiancee Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Velocity) has moved on together with her cousin Goldie… Poor Cleo might need had sufficient of being the good woman and being handled appallingly by fellas. Discovering a member of her family has stolen her soul mate (come on, we’re all rooting for them to finish up collectively) might break fragile Cleo and push her into taking out a lifetime of distress on the clan. Mulkerrin is due again from real-life maternity go away any day, is this the huge story she comes again with?

Mercedes McQueen – stalking herself?

It wouldn’t be the first time she’s performed the sufferer – again in the darkish days of her rivalry with Mitzeee, twisted Merce resorted to stabbing herself however framing her nemesis who ended up in jail for tried homicide, and even staged the abduction of her personal son to garner sympathy from ex-lover Riley Costello when Mitz received her claws into him. She could also be a bit older and wiser as of late and seemingly settled with beautiful Sylver, however she’s nonetheless Mercedes McQueen – the lady is actually able to something…

