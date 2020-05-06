Who is starring in Celebrity Gogglebox USA?

Celebrity Gogglebox lands in the US this week, with a variety of American superstars inviting viewers into their dwelling rooms – and for these in the UK feeling omitted, you’re in luck.

Celebrity Googlebox USA, referred to as Celebrity Watch Social gathering in the States, will arrive on UK screens on Wednesday 13th Could on E4.

Right here’s all the pieces we all know concerning the new collection…

Which well-known faces will seem on Celebrity Gogglebox USA?

E4 has launched the star studded line-up for episode one, which incorporates singer Meghan Trainor, Parks and Rec actor Rob Lowe, former Disney star Raven-Symoné and YouTube persona JoJo Siwa.

The episode additionally options sportscaster Joe Buck, rappers Grasp P and Romeo, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, superstar chef Curtis Stone and businessman Robert Herjavec together with his ballroom dancer spouse Kym Herjavec.

The trailer additionally options Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne, which implies the household are prone to seem in later episodes.

Additional names shall be revealed in the approaching days, in response to E4.

How can I watch it?

Celebrity Gogglebox USA begins Wednesday 13th Could on E4 at 9pm.

Within the US, the collection – named Celebrity Watch Social gathering – airs on Fox on Thursday seventh Could.

What’s going to they be watching?

The celebrities shall be watching “information and occasions on tv which can be presently taking America by storm” in addition to common and topical TV exhibits.

We are able to count on to take heed to celebs’ “insightful, humorous and generally emotional critiques” of the highest onscreen moments from the week.

The present’s trailer hints that the celebs could also be watching Raiders of the Misplaced Ark, The Final Dance, The Masked Singer and Dr. Pimple Popper, with Meghan Trainor saying: “We’re watching all the pieces you’re watching and we’ve obtained loads to say about it.”

Celebrity Gogglebox USA begins Wednesday 13th Could on E4 at 9pm.