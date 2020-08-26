Who is Syed Jafar Islam, who was rewarded by BJP for ‘hard work’, got Rajya Sabha ticket

new Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to send Syed Zafar Islam to the Rajya Sabha, giving a gift. BJP has made its party leader Syed Zafar Islam a candidate for Rajya Sabha seat (Rajyasabha). Zafar Islam has been nominated by the BJP for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh. This seat is vacant a few days ago. Also Read – Corona: After CM Kejriwal, now BJP also raised demand for running Delhi Metro, said- ‘Lifeline’ of people starts

Zafar Islam is a well-known face for the media. He defends the BJP everyday in debates on TV channels. He is currently a BJP spokesperson. Before joining politics, Zafar Islam used to work for a foreign bank and used to get salary of millions of rupees. Influenced by Modi's politics, Zafar Islam began his political innings with the BJP. Zafar Islam is believed to have good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is the same Zafar Islam, who played an important role in bringing down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. It was Zafar Islam who became the bridge between Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Bharatiya Janata Party. There was a lot of discussion that Zafar Islam was involved in the whole process of leaving Congress and joining BJP from Jyotiraditya Scindia. He had met several talks with Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh fell as soon as Scindia left the Congress. Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. Now Zafar Islam has got the Rajya Sabha ticket.