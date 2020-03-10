Tremendous-spy Natasha Romanoff’s solo prequel is hitting theatres on 1st Might, with the newest Black Widow trailer promising an epic journey for Scarlett Johansson’s character. In addition to extra glimpses at Natasha’s first dysfunctional household pre-Avengers, the footage additionally gave followers a better have a look at the movie’s mysterious villain, Taskmaster.

However who is he? How does the character’s MCU debut defer from the comics? And, extra importantly, who is underneath the skull-like masks? Right here’s what we all know up to now…

Who is Taskmaster?

Within the Marvel Comics, Taskmaster, born Anthony “Tony” Masters, carves out a profitable profession for himself coaching criminals in fight. He has the nifty means to imitate any bodily motion he witnesses (aka “photographic reflexes”), however he can’t do something superhuman or one thing he bodily couldn’t do as a standard human (so no summoning thunder or smashing up Norse gods).

Within the Black Widow film we will see this means in motion as he exhibits off Captain America-style defend abilities and archery in all probability based mostly on Hawkeye, in addition to numerous hand-to-hand fight methods.

He first cropped up in The Avengers #196 again in 1980, and has made quite a few appearances, primarily in Deadpool comics, since. On prime of his criminal-training academy, he’s additionally a mercenary-for-hire on the aspect.

A 2011 storyline gave Taskmaster a meatier backstory, revealing that he was really a S.H.I.E.L.D agent who had taken a brilliant serum that gave him his skills. As a side-effect, he might solely retain a lot info in his mind, which brought about him to neglect the girl he liked. It additionally revealed that he had been unwittingly working for S.H.I.E.L.D the entire time.

The latest Black Widow trailer confirmed that Taskmaster’s villain private coach background will probably be honoured, as he is revealed to be the top of the brand new Crimson Room, the place Black Widows earn their lethal preventing abilities. Past that, we don’t know a lot else apart from the actual fact Taskmaster has been learning the Avengers’ preventing type, and his supersuit consists of T’Challa’s Black Panther claws.

Who is taking part in Taskmaster?

Ah, the million greenback query. Whereas Marvel is usually eager to disclose the actors taking part in its villains (as with Josh Brolin as Thanos and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio), the studio has saved unusually quiet about this one – producing plenty of hype round Taskmaster’s identification, and resulting in rife hypothesis.

One of the crucial widespread theories is that Rachel Weisz will probably be behind the masks. The Mummy star is taking part in fellow Black Widow Melina Vostokoff, who is additionally a type of surrogate mom to Natasha and Florence Pugh’s fellow Black Widow Yelena (and sure the spouse of David Harbour’s Crimson Guardian). Melina’s character is a long-standing enemy of Natasha’s within the comics, the place she goes by Iron Maiden, and it could make sense for Marvel to wish to preserve her identification as Taskmaster secret.

Nonetheless, trailer footage exhibits Melina and Taskmaster in the identical shot, which throws a spanner within the works for this idea.

OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Story) is additionally an enormous contender. Not a lot is identified about his character, S.H.I.E.L.D agent Rick Mason, apart from the actual fact he is romantically curious about Natasha and has barely appeared in any of the trailers. The actor additionally might have given away Mason’s actual identification after posting concerning the film on on social media, and together with the cryptic hashtag #TM earlier than swiftly deleting the publish.

Different theories counsel Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and even Captain America himself (Chris Evans) could possibly be taking part in the function, or Natasha’s surrogate “little sister” Yelena (performed by Florence Pugh within the film).

For now, it appears like we’ll have to attend till Black Widow lands in cinemas to search out out. Solutions on a postcard…

Black Widow will probably be launched in theatres on 1st Might.